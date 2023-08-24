Are you planning to pitch up in a Travelodge for the Eras tour?

Budget chain Travelodge has said hotels close to the venues for the eagerly anticipated Taylor Swiftconcerts across the UK next year have already sold out.

The group said all of its hotels in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff have already sold out, and that several locations close to Wembley are also fully booked well in advance of the dates in the summer.

Swift’s upcoming 2024 Eras Tour is already set to smash records, with fans clambering to snap up tickets. The group said: “We have seen very strong demand from all corners of the UK for our hotels that are close to the venues where Taylor Swift is playing next year.

“Locations such as Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff are literally sold out. Our London hotels close to Wembley are literally sold out. As tickets for the Eras Tour are like gold dust, Taylor Swift fans are certainly willing to travel miles across the UK to attend what is expected to be the highest grossing concert in history.”

It comes at a time when the company is benefiting from popular artist tours; this year's sold-out performances by Beyonce and Harry Styles helped the company post a record set of half-year results, with earnings increasing by almost 50%.

(Photos: Getty Images)

The group said its hotels were sold out across most of London during Beyonce’s five performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour.

Travelodge added that Styles’s concerts in venues across the UK for his Love On Tour were also a big driver of sales nationwide, with revenues across the group jumping 22.4% to £478.7 million in the six months to 30 June.

Adele Hickingbothom, bought £100 tickets for her and her mum Yvonne McDogall to attend the Eras tour performance in Cardiff. But she found that rooms which were £200 just before she bought tickets were now £600 - just 30 minutes later.

Though it must be stressed Hickingbothom was not looking for Travelodge hotels, she said: "When I was looking at hotels before we got the tickets everything was around £100 to £200 which was fine. There was one five star hotel at £200 a night that I wanted to treat my mum to two nights in.

"As soon as I knew we had the tickets I went to book the hotel and it had gone up to over £600 per night - over £1200 in total. Everywhere else had raised their prices around the same amount. Airbnbs went from just over £200 to £500 as well.