Could Reputation (Taylor's Version) be the next re-recorded album to be announced?

Taylor Swift fans are speculating that the re-recorded version of Reputation could be on the horizon.

A tease in an Amazon TV show caught the attention of Swifties this summer. The pop icon is releasing Taylor's Version albums of her original six albums from the self-titled debut through to Reputation.

Taylor Swift announced during her show at SoFi Stadium, LA, that 1989 would be released next. It is due to come out in October 2023 - and limited edition special deluxe CDs are available for a limited time.

Despite the confirmation of 1989 (Taylor's Version) fans are still speculating about the albums yet to come. Here's all you need to know:

Will there be a Taylor's Version of Reputation?

It has not been officially announced as of August 2023, however it remains one of the only album from the Big Machine era yet to be re-released.

Reputations was the follow up to 1989 and her final album before joining Republic. Taylor Swift has previously announced plans to re-record all of her first six albums.

She has yet to release Taylor's Versions of Reputations or her debut album - Taylor Swift.

Could Reputations be the next re-released album?

Swifties are not ones to leave any stone unturned when looking for clues about what the iconic pop star will do next. Taylor Swift songs featured in the Amazon series The Summer I Turned Pretty this summer and eagle-eared fans believe they spotted a clue in a scene from the series.

The clip was shared online by fans and in it two stars from the Coming-of-Age drama are playfully coverting in a pool while a song plays in the background. Swifties soon identified it as a new version of her track Delicate - which is from Reputation.

The track is subtly reworked for the appearance in the show and has led fans to speculate that it is likely Delicate (Taylor's Version) from a re-recorded version of the 2017 album.

Leading fans to believe that it is a hint ahead of a future announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Reputations (Taylor's Version) release date rumours?

Taylor Swift has already released a reworked version of Speak Now - her third album - in July 2023. She will also be dropping the reworked version of 1989 on 27 October this year, exactly nine years after it was originally released.

Fans have been left speculating about when the Reputation (Taylor's Version) could drop. But fans have noticed the pattern that she announces the album two months before release - Speak Now in May and released in July, 1989 in August and releases in October.

Do you think it will release in 2023 or will we have to wait until 2024 for Reputations (Taylor's Version)?

What could the tracklist for Reputations (Taylor's Version) be?

During the re-release of her first six albums, Taylor has included all the tracks from the original albums as well as the deluxe editions. She has also included previously unreleased tracks from the vault on each re-worked release.

For Fearless, RED and Speak Now, Taylor included six vault songs - but 1989 will only include five. It remains unknown how many vault tracks will feature on Reputations (Taylor's Version) when it is released.

Reputation did not receive a deluxe edition upon its release in 2017. The reworked version will contain original tracklist and likely tracks from the vault: