Taylor Swift is arguably the hardest-working woman in pop, having just rounded off her huge Eras Tour, but her next album could be just around the corner...

The singer-songwriter recently wrapped up her record-breaking tour in Vancouver, and although the night marked a huge milestone for the star, little fanfare was made of it. Some Swifties were left disappointed that she made no announcement around the two remaining Taylor’s Version album still to be released - Reputation and her debut album Taylor Swift.

But could an announcement on either be imminent? Some fans are theorising that the singer’s 35th birthday could mark a huge day for the fanbase.

Will Taylor Swift release a new album on December 13?

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989 and the singer-songwriter has made numerous references to her birthday throughout her career. From her chart-topping album ‘1989’ to the frequent imagery of the number ‘13’, which she has previously said is her favourite number, Swift has made clear the importance of the date.

Fans are theorising that Taylor Swift could be about to make a huge birthday announcement. | Getty Images

While there is no release date for either Reputation or her debut album, theories have sparked like wildfire, sending fans scrambling.

One of the clues that Reputation could be released on December 13, 2024 is that Swift changed her outfit for the ‘Reputation’ section of her Eras show for the first time in the tour’s run on the 131th date. The show took place at Wembley Stadium, the final show of the European leg.

Not only that, but eagle-eyed fans also spotted that during the recent release of the Eras Tour Book, the teaser for the souvenir book flipped particularly slowly through the Reputation section, appearing to draw specific attention to it.

Taylor Swift onstage during the Eras Tour in her Reputation costume. | Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Fans also believe that easter eggs from her liveshows and music videos show that the release of Reputation could follow 1989, which was the last Taylor’s Version album released. Before the 1989 release, she began alternating between blue and black outfits, with blue representing 1989 and black representing Reputation.

Some Swifties even believe that the singer could release both Reputation and debut on the same day after numerous clue during her Eras Tour. In the surprise song section of the show in Miami and New Orleans, she mashed-up songs from both albums, while also flashing a 55 hand signal at the Miami crowd with many noting that it occurred 55 days before her birthday on December 13.

As of yet, we have no clue if Taylor is planning a big surprise, but she certainly has a track record of catching fans off guard.