The Cure will play three shows at the OVO Arena in Wembley on the UK tour

The Cure will bring their European tour to Belfast this evening.

The legendary rock band are due to play shows across the British Isles in December. It will include stops at famous venues such as Wembley OVO Arena, First Direct Arena in Leeds and more.

Advertisement

It comes after a run of shows across Europe, which spanned from October through to the end of November. The 44 date tour will conclude with a series of gigs in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Cure are preparing to release their first new studio album since 2008, it is entitled Songs of a Lost World. A release date has not been confirmed, but it is expected in 2023.

Advertisement

If you are going to any of the dates on the UK tour, or are wondering if you can still get tickets. Here is all you need to know:

When and where are The Cure playing next?

Advertisement

The next date on The Cure’s tour will take place in Belfast. The band will play the SSE Arena in the city on Friday (2 December).

The full address for the venue is: 2 Queens Quay, Belfast BT3 9QQ.

What time does the concert start?

The doors will open at the SSE Arena at 6pm on 2 December. A support act is scheduled to take the stage at 7pm and the set will last until 7.45pm.

Advertisement

The Cure are due on stage at 8.15pm and scheduled to finish at 11pm. SSE Arena advises that all times are subject to change.

Can you still get tickets?

Advertisement

Ticketmaster’s website is show “limited availability” to the Henieken Green Room at the SSE Arena, while there is “low availablity” for the rest of the arena. Standing tickets start at £62 each.

There is also “low availability” for the remaining dates on sale on Ticketmaster for the tour.

The Cure. (Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is the support act?

Advertisement

The Twilight Sad are the current support act for The Cure’s tour. A Scottish post-punk/ indie rock and their most popular songs on Spotify are: There’s a Girl in the Corner, Last January, It Never Was the Same, In Nowheres.

What is the setlist on The Cure’s tour?

Advertisement

The Cure have been on tour since October and have played 36 shows so far. Setlist.fm have confirmed the setlist played so far, it is as follows:

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

The Last Day of Summer

Want

A Fragile Thing

Burn

At Night

A Strange Day

The Hanging Garden

Push

Play for Today

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore

I Can Never Say Goodbye

Cold

Charlotte Sometimes

A Forest

Advertisement

Second Encore

Lullaby

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don’t Cry

Advertisement

What are the full list of UK tour dates?

The Cure’s UK and Ireland tour will see the band play the following dates: