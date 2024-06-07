Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish indie stalwarts Travis have announced a series of headline shows for 2024, in support of their brand new album “L.A Times” and new single, “Bus.”

It’s been two years since Scottish indie act Travis performed live in the United Kingdom, and on the same day that the group released a brand new single from their forthcoming album, so does the news that the group are hitting the road for a headline tour.

Ahead of both tour and album release though, the group have released the first single from the album, “Bus,” with a music video accompanying the song directed by frontman Fran Healy and featuring a “fleeting” guest appearance by Adam Buxton, who commented “I’m honoured to have at least part of my face featured in the new video from a band I love. The dream is to one day land the full body cameo, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”

Speaking about the process behind writing “Bus,” Healy remarked: “I was on holiday, staring out the window, watching all the boats bobbing on the sea. I was trying to write a song and nothing was coming. It reminded me of all the years I spent waiting on buses. You never think it’s going to come, but if you wait long enough it usually turns up.”

“Looking out at the sea at all the little sailing boats, I imagined all the bands and artists sitting in them waiting on that freak gust of wind to blow them to fame and fortune. We caught a huge one in ’99 so I can testify to the random nature of it. In the middle of all these thoughts came a cool little melody and the song was written a few minutes later.”

Pre-orders of “L.A Times” both physically and digitally are currently available by visiting Travis’ “L.A Times” pre-save link while vinyl pre-orders are currently available also through HMV.

Where are Travis playing as part of their UK tour?

Travis will be headlining the following venues on the following dates later in 2024.

When and where can I get tickets to see Travis on their UK tour?

Presale access

Those who order Travis’ new album will be able to gain artist presale access to tickets for their upcoming UK tour; to undertake both tasks, you can visit Travis’ online store for more details.

General ticket sales

Tickets to see Travis on their headline tour will go on sale on June 14 2024 from 10am, through both Travis’ official website and Ticketmaster (for selected dates.)

What could Travis play on their headline UK Tour?

We would imagine a lot of the tour will take songs from the brand new album, but taking a look at the most recent show the Scottish outfit played at Mølvangvej, Jelling, Denmark on May 24 2024, there is potential that a similar set could be played. Credit to Setlist.FM for the information.