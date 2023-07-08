Thunderstorm warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Crowds heading to the second day of TRNSMT could face thunderstorms as temperatures rise and the Met Office issued a warning.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the majority of the UK between 9am and midnight on Saturday (8 July). The stage times and lineup for the second day of the Glasgow Green festival has been confirmed.

As of 11am on Saturday, the Met Office forecast raises the chance of thunderstorms between 5pm and 7pm and again at 10pm – around the time headliner Sam Fender will be set to take the stage.

The festival entered its second day on Saturday after Britpop legends Pulp brought the first night to a colourful close in their first Scottish show in more than a decade.

Crowds were teased with a lengthy introduction with captions on a screen reading: “This is a night you will remember for the rest of your life.