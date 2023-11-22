TRNSMT 2024 tickets will go on sale this week

TRNSMT has confirmed the date tickets will go on sale for the 2024 festival. The first acts including headliners Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris have been announced.

Glasgow Green will once again host the popular music event and more than 150,000 people are expected to attend. More artists will be announced in the coming months, organisers have confirmed.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT, said: “After welcoming one of the best crowds TRNSMT has ever seen in 2023 and we can’t wait to have everyone back for the 7th year of incredible live music.

"We’ve created the dream lineup for a lot of our TRNSMT fans and there are plenty more acts to be announced - but we couldn’t wait to reveal festival favourites Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris, who are kicking off our biggest lineup yet. Next year is expected to be a sell-out, so get your hands on tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

The TRNSMT festival will be returning to Glasgow Green in July 2024. Picture: Tim Craig

But what do fans need to know about tickets? Here's all you need to know:

When do tickets go on sale for TRNSMT?

Fans are advised that general sale for TRNSMT tickets will start at 9am on Friday, November 24. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster's website and includes full weekend passes - as well as single day.

However there is a pre-sale, taking place prior to the general sale. More information below.

When is the pre-sale and how to access?

Fans are able to sign up for the pre-sale on TRNSMT festival's website until 5pm on Wednesday, November 22. The pre-sale will start after 5pm on November 22 and will run until Friday, November 24.

A Gigs in Scotland pre-sale and a Ticketmaster one will also take place from 9am on Thursday, November 23. It gives fans plenty of opportunities to grab early tickets.

How much are tickets for TRNSMT?

The festival has announced that weekend tickets start from £275 and prices shown include booking and transaction fee. Single and two day tickets will also be available.