TRNSMT has announced the first acts for the 2024 festival. Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris will all headline the Glasgow event.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale this week - with those on the TRNSMT database having a chance to get first dibs in a pre-sale. The Glasgow Green event promises another spectacular year for music lovers as the first lineup announcement is made.

Over 150,000 people are expected to descend on Glasgow for the festival next year. Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 were the headline acts for the most recent edition.

Here's all you need to know:

Who will headline TRNSMT 2024?

Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris will headline the festival on Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 respectively. The headliners were confirmed as the first lineup announcement was made.

Gerry Cinnamon to headline TRNSMT 2024

The former Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher said: “Can’t wait to return to Glasgow Green next Summer to headline TRNSMT. I'll be playing songs from Definitely Maybe as well as some solo stuff. See you there.”

Gerry Cinnamon added: “Get hounded on the daily to do TRNSMT again, well hound no more. On Saturday 13th July there’s going to be a big lovely summer sing song. See you there.”

What is the TRNSMT lineup?

The first wave of acts have also been announced, with the following all set to perform at Glasgow Green in 2024:

Friday, July 12

Liam Gallagher

Garbage

The Snuts

Declan McKenna

Example

Sugababes

Picture This

The Last Dinner Party

Saturday, July 13

Gerry Cinnamon

Courteeners

Rick Astley

Dylan John Thomas

Cian Ducrot

The Mary Wallopers

CMAT

Calvin Harris

Chase & Status

Tom Grennan

Blossoms

Enter Shikari

Baby Queen