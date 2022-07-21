Truck Festival has returned and it is starting off with a rear bang.
The first day of the popular music event kicks off in Hill Farm, Oxfordshire.
It will see the likes Blossoms, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sam Fender and Kasabian all perform.
If you are heading to Truck Festival this weekend, here’s all you need to know:
When and where is Truck Festival?
Truck Festival starts today (21 July) and runs until Sunday (24 July).
It takes place at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire.
Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station to the festival.
Who are the headliners?
Blossoms are the headline act for Thursday.
On Friday, Bombay Bicycle Club will be the headliners.
Sam Fender is the headline act for Saturday.
The final headliner will be Kasabian, who play on Sunday night.
What is the line-up for Thursday?
Truck Stage
- 3.30pm - Carsick
- 4.30pm - Tom A. Smith
- 5.30pm - Brooke Combe
- 6.30pm - Vistas
- 7.30pm - Black Honey
- 9pm - Blossoms
Palm City in the Market Stage
- 11pm - Switch DJs: Sound Affect, Jinkz, Solv, MC Alman
Opening times
For the first day of the festival today (21 July), gates will open for early entry ticket holders at 1pm and the box office closes at 11pm.
On Friday, gates will open at 10am and the box office closes at 11pm.
For Saturday and Sunday, the gates will open at 9am and the box office closes at 9pm.
The campsites must be clear by midday on Monday (25 July).
Can you still get tickets?
Truck Festival is completely sold out for 2022.
You are unable to get tickets if you haven’t bought them yet.
What items are banned?
- Only Food and Alcohol for personal consumption can be brought onsite.
- Do not bring non-biodegradable body glitter. Biodegradable glitter can be bought from traders onsite.
- No Portable laser equipment or pens are permitted.
- No Animals (except registered guide dogs).
- No Sound systems or drums.
- No Generators.
- No Sky Lanterns or Kites, unauthorised Fireworks, or Wax Flares.
- No Re-Entry with Alcohol
- No Illegal Drugs including all Psychoactive Substances
- No Nitrous Oxide (laughing gas). As a contraband good, under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016 this substance is banned. It is very dangerous to inhale nitrous oxide directly from the canister and if you take too much nitrous oxide you risk falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen.
- No Knives or Weapons
- No Glass
- No Dogs
- No Flares, Fireworks or Smokebombs
- No Selfie-Sticks
- No Disposable BBQ’s – Visitors are permitted to bring small portable camping stoves. Disposable BBQs or Aerosol-Style Gas canisters over 250g will be confiscated.
- No Aerosols over 250g
- No Katie Hopkins
- No Gazebos. They take up valuable tent space in the campsites. We’d also rather you didn’t put tape around your tent enclosures, please. It makes it harder for other people to get to their tents.
- No Unauthorised tape recorders, professional film or video equipment are allowed onsite. Cameras for personal use are welcome.
- Flying or filming with Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs, or so-called drones) is not allowed on site before, during or after the Festival – and is prohibited by law. We have a working site and the safety of our audience, crew and staff is paramount.
- All persons under the age of 16 will not be allowed entry into the festival without a responsible adult (21+). Maximum 4 U16’s per responsible adult.
- We will be implementing Challenge 25 at the entry gates, so have your IDs ready