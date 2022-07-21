Blossoms will be the first headliners of this year’s Truck Festival

Truck Festival has returned and it is starting off with a rear bang.

The first day of the popular music event kicks off in Hill Farm, Oxfordshire.

It will see the likes Blossoms, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sam Fender and Kasabian all perform.

If you are heading to Truck Festival this weekend, here’s all you need to know:

When and where is Truck Festival?

Truck Festival starts today (21 July) and runs until Sunday (24 July).

It takes place at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire.

Didcot Parkway Station is the closest station to the festival.

Who are the headliners?

Blossoms are the headline act for Thursday.

On Friday, Bombay Bicycle Club will be the headliners.

Sam Fender is the headline act for Saturday.

The final headliner will be Kasabian, who play on Sunday night.

Singer Tom Ogden of Blossoms performs. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

What is the line-up for Thursday?

Truck Stage

3.30pm - Carsick

4.30pm - Tom A. Smith

5.30pm - Brooke Combe

6.30pm - Vistas

7.30pm - Black Honey

9pm - Blossoms

Palm City in the Market Stage

11pm - Switch DJs: Sound Affect, Jinkz, Solv, MC Alman

Opening times

For the first day of the festival today (21 July), gates will open for early entry ticket holders at 1pm and the box office closes at 11pm.

On Friday, gates will open at 10am and the box office closes at 11pm.

For Saturday and Sunday, the gates will open at 9am and the box office closes at 9pm.

The campsites must be clear by midday on Monday (25 July).

Can you still get tickets?

Truck Festival is completely sold out for 2022.

You are unable to get tickets if you haven’t bought them yet.

What items are banned?