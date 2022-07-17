Two Door Cinema Club brought the fireworks to this year’s Community Festival

Two Door Cinema Club put on a show to remember at Community Festival.

It was a glorious summer weekend in Finsbury Park for big tunes and new memories.

There were bands playing throughout the day at Community Festival in north London.

Two Door Cinema Club were the headliners on the main stage yesterday (16 July).

It is a one-day festival and features a packed line-up of names including Nothing But Thieves.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where was Community Festival?

Community Festival takes place in Finsbury Park in North London.

The closest tube stations are Finsbury Park and Manor House.

It takes place on Saturday (16 July).

The following day Finsbury Park will play host to a George Ezra concert.

What is the possible setlist for Two Door Cinema Club?

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs Two Door Cinema Club played during their Communtity Festival performance:

I Can Talk

Undercover Martyn

Are We Ready? (Wreck)

This Is the Life

Wonderful Life

Bad Decisions

Something Good Can Work

Talk

Come Back Home

Changing of the Seasons

Next Year

Do You Want It All?

Satellite

Eat That Up, It’s Good for You(Presented by Sam)

Sun

What You Know

The band could play a different set at Community Festival.

What were the reactions?

What tour dates do Two Door Cinema Club have in 2022?

Tour Door Cinema Club are not currently scheduled to play anymore shows in the UK this year.

Who else was on the line-up?

Two Door Cinema Club will headline the Main Stage at Community Festival.

Also performing on this stage will be: Nothing But Thieves, The Wombats, Pale Waves, Alfie Templeman, Crawlers, Courting and Just Wondering.

Circa Waves will headline the N4 stage.

Other acts performing on the N4 stage are: Daisy Brain, Police Car Collective, Kid Brunswick, Molly Burman, Bears in Trees, Cole Bleu, Priestgate and Big Image.

Two Door Cinema Club are performing in Glasgow. Pic: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

What were the set times for Community Festival?

The timings for the festival in Finsbury Park have been confirmed.

Main Stage

12.30pm - Just Wondering

1.35pm - Courting

2.40pm - Crawlers

3.45pm - Alfie Templeman

4.50pm - Pale Waves

6pm - The Wombats

7.30pm - Nothing But Thieves

9.05pm - Two Door Cinema Club

N4 stage

12.50pm - Big Image

1.45pm - Priestgate

2.40pm - Cole Bleu

3.35pm - Bears in Trees

4.30pm - Molly Burman

5.25pm - Kid Brunswick

6.20pm - Police Car Collective

7.15pm - Daisy Brain

8.15pm - Circa Waves

What time do the festival grounds open?

Gates will open at 11am on Saturday.

The first acts will not perform until 12.30pm on the Main Stage and 12.50pm on the N4 Stage.

When is last entry and what time does it end?

Community Festival warns that last entry for the festival is at 9.35pm.

It will end at 10.30pm - meaning Two Door Cinema Club will have around 85 minutes on stage.

You will leave the festival through a different exit to the one where you arrived.

What are the banned items

Community Festival has confirmed the full list of banned items, which are as follows:

Aerosols over 250ml

Air horns

Alcohol

Animals (except assistance dogs)

Audio visual recording or transmitting

Equipment (Professional)

BBQs or any cooking apparatus

Balloons

Bicycles, scooters, roller skates

Blow torches

Cans

Chairs, stools, floor seating, shooting sticks

Children under 5 (4 and under)

Chinese lanterns

Cooking apparatus

Cool bags / boxes (large)

Cigarettes (more than for personal use)

Cutlery

Soft Drinks (empty plastic or metal bottles permitted, sealed bottles of water that are 750ml or less will now be permitted on site)

Drones

Fireworks / pyrotechnics

Flags with poles

Flares / distress flares / smoke flares

Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)

Gazebos and parasols

Gas cylinders/canisters

Glass (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)

Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml – excluding suncream)

Illegal substances (drugs)

Laser pens

Legal highs (includes Nitrus Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)

Nitrous oxide / herbal highs

Megaphone

Penknives

Smoke bombs / canisters

Sound systems (including personal speakers)

Spray cans

Tabards/High Vis Jackets

Tables

Umbrellas (large, small/folding umbrellas permitted)

Weapons

Can you take water into the Finsbury Park?

Temperatures remain warm across the weekend.

A note on the festival’s website reads: “In light of the current heatwave, sealed bottles of water that are 750ml or less will now be permitted on site.

“Empty and reusable bottles are also permitted. We strongly advise that everyone brings a reusable bottle to refill at the water points noted on the map. Suncream of any size will now be permitted.

“No glass bottles will be permitted.”

What was the weather forecast?

It will be sunny changing to cloudy in Finsbury Park today.

There will be highs of 27C and lows of 19C.