Two Door Cinema Club put on a show to remember at Community Festival.
It was a glorious summer weekend in Finsbury Park for big tunes and new memories.
There were bands playing throughout the day at Community Festival in north London.
Two Door Cinema Club were the headliners on the main stage yesterday (16 July).
It is a one-day festival and features a packed line-up of names including Nothing But Thieves.
When and where was Community Festival?
Community Festival takes place in Finsbury Park in North London.
The closest tube stations are Finsbury Park and Manor House.
It takes place on Saturday (16 July).
The following day Finsbury Park will play host to a George Ezra concert.
What is the possible setlist for Two Door Cinema Club?
Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs Two Door Cinema Club played during their Communtity Festival performance:
- I Can Talk
- Undercover Martyn
- Are We Ready? (Wreck)
- This Is the Life
- Wonderful Life
- Bad Decisions
- Something Good Can Work
- Talk
- Come Back Home
- Changing of the Seasons
- Next Year
- Do You Want It All?
- Satellite
- Eat That Up, It’s Good for You(Presented by Sam)
- Sun
- What You Know
The band could play a different set at Community Festival.
What tour dates do Two Door Cinema Club have in 2022?
Tour Door Cinema Club are not currently scheduled to play anymore shows in the UK this year.
Who else was on the line-up?
Two Door Cinema Club will headline the Main Stage at Community Festival.
Also performing on this stage will be: Nothing But Thieves, The Wombats, Pale Waves, Alfie Templeman, Crawlers, Courting and Just Wondering.
Circa Waves will headline the N4 stage.
Other acts performing on the N4 stage are: Daisy Brain, Police Car Collective, Kid Brunswick, Molly Burman, Bears in Trees, Cole Bleu, Priestgate and Big Image.
What were the set times for Community Festival?
The timings for the festival in Finsbury Park have been confirmed.
Main Stage
- 12.30pm - Just Wondering
- 1.35pm - Courting
- 2.40pm - Crawlers
- 3.45pm - Alfie Templeman
- 4.50pm - Pale Waves
- 6pm - The Wombats
- 7.30pm - Nothing But Thieves
- 9.05pm - Two Door Cinema Club
N4 stage
- 12.50pm - Big Image
- 1.45pm - Priestgate
- 2.40pm - Cole Bleu
- 3.35pm - Bears in Trees
- 4.30pm - Molly Burman
- 5.25pm - Kid Brunswick
- 6.20pm - Police Car Collective
- 7.15pm - Daisy Brain
- 8.15pm - Circa Waves
What time do the festival grounds open?
Gates will open at 11am on Saturday.
The first acts will not perform until 12.30pm on the Main Stage and 12.50pm on the N4 Stage.
When is last entry and what time does it end?
Community Festival warns that last entry for the festival is at 9.35pm.
It will end at 10.30pm - meaning Two Door Cinema Club will have around 85 minutes on stage.
You will leave the festival through a different exit to the one where you arrived.
What are the banned items
Community Festival has confirmed the full list of banned items, which are as follows:
- Aerosols over 250ml
- Air horns
- Alcohol
- Animals (except assistance dogs)
- Audio visual recording or transmitting
- Equipment (Professional)
- BBQs or any cooking apparatus
- Balloons
- Bicycles, scooters, roller skates
- Blow torches
- Cans
- Chairs, stools, floor seating, shooting sticks
- Children under 5 (4 and under)
- Chinese lanterns
- Cooking apparatus
- Cool bags / boxes (large)
- Cigarettes (more than for personal use)
- Cutlery
- Soft Drinks (empty plastic or metal bottles permitted, sealed bottles of water that are 750ml or less will now be permitted on site)
- Drones
- Fireworks / pyrotechnics
- Flags with poles
- Flares / distress flares / smoke flares
- Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)
- Gazebos and parasols
- Gas cylinders/canisters
- Glass (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)
- Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml – excluding suncream)
- Illegal substances (drugs)
- Laser pens
- Legal highs (includes Nitrus Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)
- Nitrous oxide / herbal highs
- Megaphone
- Penknives
- Smoke bombs / canisters
- Sound systems (including personal speakers)
- Spray cans
- Tabards/High Vis Jackets
- Tables
- Umbrellas (large, small/folding umbrellas permitted)
- Weapons
Can you take water into the Finsbury Park?
Temperatures remain warm across the weekend.
A note on the festival’s website reads: “In light of the current heatwave, sealed bottles of water that are 750ml or less will now be permitted on site.
“Empty and reusable bottles are also permitted. We strongly advise that everyone brings a reusable bottle to refill at the water points noted on the map. Suncream of any size will now be permitted.
“No glass bottles will be permitted.”
What was the weather forecast?
It will be sunny changing to cloudy in Finsbury Park today.
There will be highs of 27C and lows of 19C.
It will be hottest between 5pm and 8pm.