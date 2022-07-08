Thrice, Turnstile, Pup, Boston Manor will be rocking 2000trees Festival

2000trees Festival has returned and promises yet another weekend of fantastic music in Gloucestershire.

Running from 7 July to 9 July, it will see the likes of Thrice, Turnstile, Idles and YouMeAtSix perform.

The independent music festival is completely sold out.

If you are heading down to Upcote Farm, Withington this weekend, here’s all you need to know:

How to set up your cashless wristband?

2000trees has been cashless since 2018, you simply load up your RFID wristband with money and use that to pay for food and drinks instead of using cash.

If you’ve got a ticket, you are able to set up your cashless wristband from 7 July.

You need to create an account and link it to your ticket.

2000trees says it has used Playpass/Weezevent since 2018 and has not had “any single point of failure” since introducing it.

There is a top up station at The Festival Reception Tent next to Wristband Exchange but you can also top up on your phone anywhere on site that you can access public wifi

If you have any leftover money you can get it refunded by clicking on a link 2000trees will send out after the festival.

Make sure not to throw away your wristband before you complete this.

Thrice. Picture: David Jackson

What are the stage times for Friday?

Main stage

11am - Together Pangea

12pm - Fresh

1pm - The Virginmarys

2pm - St Agnes

3pm - Roam

4.15pm - Kennyhoopla

5.45pm - Boston Manor

7.30pm - Turnstile

9.45pm - Thrice

11.15pm - Thrill Collins (Silent Disco)

The Cave

11am - Heriot

12pm - Raiders

1pm - Petrol Girls

2pm - Crazy Arm

3pm - Heck (Secret Set)

4.20pm - Slow Crush

5.50pm - Laura Jane Grace

7.30pm - As December Falls

9.45pm - Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

The Axiom

11.30am - James and the Cold Gun

12.30pm - Chapter and Verse

1.30pm - Orchards

2.30pm - Salem

3.35pm - Puppy

5pm - Rolo Tomassi

6.40pm - Young Guns

8.50pm - Pulp

What are the alcohol rules at 2000trees?

On its website, 2000trees says: “As you know, we’re an independent, multi award winning festival and we’re sure you want us to stay that way!?

“However because we’re not owned by a massive corporation, we rely heavily on people buying a few beers, a few burritos & a few merch items in between the awesome bands we’ve booked. “So this year we’re politely suggesting that onlys open container of booze be brought from the campsites into the arenas. So yes you can bring what you’re drinking from the campsites to the arenas, but maybe not a whole backpack full of booze???

“That said we’re not the fun police so we won’t actually be enforcing this… More of a polite ask more than anything.”

What food will be on offer at 2000trees?

On its website, 2000trees says: “At 2000trees, we’re mad about good food and we pride ourselves on providing some of the best festival food each summer.

“This year, you’ll be glad to know that we’re putting on our best ever spread with a hand-picked and diverse line-up of our favourite headline eateries.

“It’s really important to us you have a variety of delicious, affordable and sustainably sourced food, served up by independent traders. Get some energy and your bellies lined for your weekend at 2000trees!