From dresses to crop tops, here are the fashion staples you need for attending festivals this summer

Festival goers in London (Getty Images)

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Many people have bought tickets to the most popular festivals of the summer, with Wireless and Supersonic among those set to take place this weekend.

It can be tricky to get the right balance between comfort, practicality and style when choosing an outfit suitable for unpredictable weather and being on your feet all day.

Jorja Smith embracing the crochet dress trend (Getty Images)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity fashion stylist Ellis Ranson, who boasts almost 87,000 followers on Instagram, shared her advice.

Ellis said: “Finally festival season is back, after seeing all the fashion at Glastonbury, I have been inspired to attend any festival I can mainly just for the outfits.

“If in doubt a crochet dress and boots is the perfect go to! Crochet has made a huge come back and it’s not just for the beach, we are seeing it everywhere even in your accessories. A few loose braids can totally complete your look.

“The noughties are also back and what better place to wear the trend than a festival? Mini dresses, corsets and cargo pants are your easy go to for a day time glam look.

Ellis Ranson (Belle PR)

“Wellies. You can’t do a UK festival without them! Don’t worry about if they even match your outfit, that’s what is so great about them

“Western Style. Fringing and western boots with a simple pair of denim shorts and a vest top is always my go-to! (if you are really feeling wild add a cowboy hat to complete the look).”

Whether you’re looking to splash the cash on your outfit or prefer a High Street bargain, here’s our pick of the best items for festivals.

Fringe top Graphic fringe top (River Island) £22.00 This graphic fringe tank top from River Island can be easily paired with denim or cycle shorts for a casual look. Stocked in size eight to 16, the top is currently exclusive to the brand’s online store. Buy now

Wellington boots Hunter original play short wellington boots in black (ASOS) £90.00 Hunter boots have become a classic festival staple since Kate Moss stepped out with a pair at Glastonbury in 2005. The footwear is ideal for attending festivals that get muddy if it rains. Buy now

Denim shorts FRAME Le Brigette distressed denim shorts (Net-A-Porter) £180.00 These distressed denim shorts by Frame can be worn throughout summer. Team with a t-shirt for festivals or with a bikini for the beach, as they are one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. Buy now

Crochet dress Bimba y Lola crochet midi-dress (FarFetch) £95.00 The daring crochet design of this dress by Bimba y Lola puts a twist on classic midi styles. Try pairing it with Adidas’s white Stan Smith trainers and a coordinating bum bag for an easy festival look. Buy now

Belt bag Glasto Belted Bag (Kurt Geiger) £39.00 Nineties and Noughties trends have had a revival this year, with tie-dye print leading the way. This small bag is the perfect accessory for bringing essentials such as cash, tickets, phone and keys, without having to hold a handbag all day. Buy now

Mini dress Printed Sequin Mini Dress In Floral (Warehouse) £52.00 This beautiful sequin midi dress can be paired with sandals and sunglasses for a casual look at festivals, while being versatile enough to team with a blazer and heels when attending more formal events this summer. Buy now

Parka AND/OR Plain Festival Parka Jacket (John Lewis) £44.00 Khaki parka jackets never go out of style. This one from John Lewis is perfect for staying dry on a rainy day and has been designed not to clash with any outfit. Buy now

Denim jacket Cropped denim jacket (Zara) £ Zara’s cropped denim jacket with frayed hems has a carefree chic appeal, which can be easily worn with a t-shirt and leggings for a relaxed look. Buy now

Crop top Amy Lynn kiki two-tone satin top (Selfridges) £33.00 This striking two-toned satin top from Amy Lynn is best paired with the brand’s matching trousers or wide leg denim jeans and sandals. Buy now

Oversize t-shirt Hawaii Graphic Oversized T-Shirt (Nasty Gal) £16.00 Nasty Gal’s oversize t-shirt is available in size small, medium and large. The relaxed fit is sure to provide all day comfort and can be easily styled with shorts or leggings. Buy now