Designer brands are revealing their most opulent pieces at Paris Haute Couture Week

A model presents a creation for Schiaparelli during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show at the Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2022 (Getty Images)

Haute Couture Week has returned to Paris with a variety of luxury fashion designers set to showcase their latest collections.

The four-day event, which features some of the world’s most expensive clothes, boasts Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela among brands which have prepared theatrical shows to captivate spectators.

Kicking off yesterday (5 July), models donned classic tartan print as they took to the catwalk for Christian Dior, while those stepping out for Schiaparelli oozed glamour in dresses with plunging necklines and floral embellishment.

Designer brand’s ready-to-wear collections are relatively accessible, however couture can cost thousands of pounds as the items take hundreds of hours to make.

So, how can you get the trends from the couture catwalk without spending an eye-watering sum?

Here’s what you need to know.

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show (Getty Images)

What is Paris Haute Couture Week?

The highly anticipated fashion event is an opportunity for luxury fashion houses to showcase their latest seasonal collections.

This year, shows are taking place Monday 4 July to Thursday 7 July.

Haute Couture Week is invitation-only and attracts an A-list crowd, with Rita Ora and Karlie Kloss among those in attendance yesterday.

The event is also available to watch via livestream at hautecouture.fhcm.paris/en

Which designer brands are taking part?

Day one

Schiaparelli

Iris Van Herpen

Georges Hobeika

Christian Dior

Christophe Josse

Rahul Mishra

Maison Rabih Kayrouz

Giambattista Valli

Day two

Chanel

Alexis Mabille

Stéphane Rolland

Julien Fournié

Alexandre Vauthier

RVDK Ronald van der Kemp

Giorgio Armani Privé

A model walks the runway during the Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show (Getty Images)

Day three

Franck Sorbier

Balenciaga

Elie Saab

Viktor&Rolf

Zuhair Murad

Jean Paul Gaultier

Maison Margiela

Day four

Aelis

Yuima Nakazato

Julie de Libran

Imane Ayissi

Fendi Couture

Juana Martín

Adeline André

Where can you get a lookalike outfit?

