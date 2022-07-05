A model presents a creation for Schiaparelli during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show at the Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2022 (Getty Images)
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Haute Couture Week has returned to Paris with a variety of luxury fashion designers set to showcase their latest collections.
The four-day event, which features some of the world’s most expensive clothes, boasts Christian Dior, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela among brands which have prepared theatrical shows to captivate spectators.
Kicking off yesterday (5 July), models donned classic tartan print as they took to the catwalk for Christian Dior, while those stepping out for Schiaparelli oozed glamour in dresses with plunging necklines and floral embellishment.
Designer brand’s ready-to-wear collections are relatively accessible, however couture can cost thousands of pounds as the items take hundreds of hours to make.
So, how can you get the trends from the couture catwalk without spending an eye-watering sum?
Here’s what you need to know.
What is Paris Haute Couture Week?
The highly anticipated fashion event is an opportunity for luxury fashion houses to showcase their latest seasonal collections.
This year, shows are taking place Monday 4 July to Thursday 7 July.
Haute Couture Week is invitation-only and attracts an A-list crowd, with Rita Ora and Karlie Kloss among those in attendance yesterday.
The event is also available to watch via livestream at hautecouture.fhcm.paris/en
Which designer brands are taking part?
Day one
- Schiaparelli
- Iris Van Herpen
- Georges Hobeika
- Christian Dior
- Christophe Josse
- Rahul Mishra
- Maison Rabih Kayrouz
- Giambattista Valli
Day two
- Chanel
- Alexis Mabille
- Stéphane Rolland
- Julien Fournié
- Alexandre Vauthier
- RVDK Ronald van der Kemp
- Giorgio Armani Privé
Day three
- Franck Sorbier
- Balenciaga
- Elie Saab
- Viktor&Rolf
- Zuhair Murad
- Jean Paul Gaultier
- Maison Margiela
Day four
- Aelis
- Yuima Nakazato
- Julie de Libran
- Imane Ayissi
- Fendi Couture
- Juana Martín
- Adeline André
Where can you get a lookalike outfit?
Slip dress
A model stepped out for the Schiaparelli show in a striking black slip dress.
Despite being slightly less sheer, I Saw IT First has a beautiful slip dress that creates a similar silhouette.
Tartan print
Classic red and yellow tartan prints featured throughout the Christian Dior show.
It’s worth investing in a piece such as this dress from Boohoo because the print never goes out of style.
Nude colours
Iris Van Herpen included many theatrical designs in a selection of nude colours throughout their show. The colour palette was kept neutral with shades of white, black and brown.
ASOS has a large selection of lace dresses which embrace the colour palette, however they are noticeably more understated.