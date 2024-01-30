Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Victorious festival has officially released the second wave of artists that will take to the stage this year - including the Sugababes, Groove Armada and Professor Green.

Friday will kick start the weekend with noughties rockers Razorlight on the main stage. Friday night will welcome live production pioneer and dance music icon Dub FX, who will showcase his blend of UK and Afro-dance culture to Southsea.

Making a highly anticipated return to the live music circuit, Sugababes, will be performing their bangers including 'Round Round’ and ‘Too Lost In You’ on the Saturday of the three-day festival. The girl band were on stage at the festival in 2022 when aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales passed Southsea Common, en route for America - but what was a great photo opportunity minutes later went infamously wrong for the Royal Navy as the carrier broke down just off the Isle of Wight and was out of action for almost a year

Sugababes will be performing alongside the 2019 Brits Award winner for British Breakthrough Artist, Tom Walker, who will deliver his own take on rock with a twist of folk. The Kooks are geared up for a set of noughties nostalgia and summertime anthems on Saturday too.

Saturday headliners Groove Armada are set to be ‘Superstylin’ their way through a storming DJ set of seminal dance anthems. UK rapper and cultural icon Professor Green will be closing on Sunday. Grammy-nominated Hold Back The River artist James Bay, will also be part of Sunday’s stacked line-up.

Andy Marsh, lead booker at Victorious Festival, said: "We’re so pleased to be able to announce another wave of incredible acts for 2024 off the back of our huge headline announcement. This is just the start… we’ve still got hundreds more acts, performances, and activities to announce across the festival that will be the biggest, best value and most epic year yet.”

Additional Friday acts stacking up the bill include the critically acclaimed alt-pop artist Baby Queen and indie-pop breakthrough sensation Nieve Ella. Friday’s line-up also features Seahorses frontman Chris Helme, Pacific Avenue and Bellah Mau.

The notorious Shaun Ryder and his gang Black Grape will perform music perfect for an all-out Saturday party. Sonique, who came to fame as part of the 90s dance group S'Express, will be spinning up a storm on the decks, while The Clockworks, and Lexie Carroll are set to supply summer indie vibes. Also added to Saturday’s billing are guitar-pop Aussie duo Royel Otis and Tik Tok viral singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-Macleod.

The Futureheads, The Hunna, Panic Shack and John Power will all be performing on Sunday as well as Tom A. Smith.

Everyone’s favourite pub landlord, Al Murray, has been announced as the final headliner of this year’s comedy stage alongside a host of world-class comedians including the already announced Russell Howard and Frankie Boyle.

Already announced to perform at the festival are artists including Jess Glyne, Louis Tomlinson, Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro.