Fans will be able to catch up on the ceremony with a special Access All Areas programme on the BBC

The MOBO Awards are back. The ceremony is one of the biggest award shows to celebrate black music and musical artists from minority backgrounds in the UK.

The MOBO Awards launched in 1996 and celebrated its 25th edition in 2022. While organisers were celebrating the milestone throughout the ceremony, there were also surprises for nominees on the night including the winner(s) for Best Album.

The ceremony was broadcast live on television in the past, incuding on ITV and Channel 5. However, in recent years the awards show has only been available to watch live online.

But fans don’t have to fear about missing out on any major moments at the 2022 MOBO Awards, which took place on 30 November. A special highlight show is set to be screened on the BBC.

With breakthrough artists such as Little Simz and Knucks making an appearance, excitement was high for the ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch up with the MOBOs.

Which channel is showing MOBO Awards 2022: Access All Areas?

The Access All Areas show has been a fixture at the MOBOs since 2020. This year’s edition will see BBC Radio 1 Xtra presenter DJ Target take to the red carpet and chat to nominees and winners.

The MOBO Awards are back and celebrating the biggest and best black music artists in the UK. (Credit: Getty Images)

The show is set to be shown on BBC One. It will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

What time is MOBO Awards 2022: Access All Areas on at?

The show is set to air at 10.40pm on BBC One. It will be available to stream live at the same time, with the show also available for catch-up after this.

Who won at MOBO Awards 2022?

If you are planning on finding out about the winners and gracious losers at the 2022 MOBO Awards on the Access All Areas show, then look away now. The ceremony took place seven days before the Access All Areas show airs.

Little Simz, who won the Mercury Music Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, made MOBO history alongside rapper Knucks, after the pair were jointly awarded Best Album for the first time int he ceremony’s history. Here are is the full list of winners from the ceremony:

Best Album - Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert; Knucks, Alpha Place

- Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert; Knucks, Alpha Place Best Female Act - PinkPantheress

- PinkPantheress Best Male Act - Central Cee

- Central Cee Best Single - Own Brand (Baddie), by Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti

Own Brand (Baddie), by Dreya Mac, FelixThe1st and Finch Fetti Best Video - Central Cee, Doja

- Central Cee, Doja Best Newcomer - Bru-C

- Bru-C Best International Act - Burna Boy

- Burna Boy Best R’n’B/soul Act - Mahalia

- Mahalia Best Grime Act - D Double E

- D Double E Best Hip-Hop Act - D-Block Europe

- D-Block Europe Best Drill Act - K-Trap

- K-Trap Best performance in a TV show/ film - Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully in Top Boy

- Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully in Top Boy Best media personality - Nella Rose

- Nella Rose Best alternative music act - Bob Vylan

- Bob Vylan Best electronic/ dance act - Nia Archives

- Nia Archives Best African music act - Burna Boy

- Burna Boy Best gospel act - Still Shadey

- Still Shadey Best jazz act - Ezra Collective

- Ezra Collective Best Caribbean music act - Skillibeng

- Skillibeng Best producer - Inflo

- Inflo Lifetime Achievement - Nile Rogers

- Nile Rogers Outstanding Contribution - Craig David

The late Jamal Edwards was also honoured with a posthumous MOBO Paving The Way award. The award is given to those who have “created a path of excellence for future generations of talent to follow”, with previous winners including Idris Elba and Ms Dynamite.