Arctic Monkeys will return to Sheffield and play Hillsborough Park

Arctic Monkeys are set to return for two huge hometown shows this weekend.

The Sheffield rockers will be playing back-to-back nights at Hillsborough Park in the city. It is part of The Car tour which has seen the band performing gigs at stadiums across the UK.

The concerts in Sheffield will take place on Friday, 9 June and Saturday, 10 June. Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 as part of the tour.

Fans have been treated to a rotating setlist each night - including the return of Mardy Bum. But what did the setlist look like the last time they played a hometime show?

When did Arctic Monkeys last play a show in Sheffield?

The band will be coming to Hillsborough Park to play two huge outdoor shows on Friday, 9 June, and Saturday, 10 June. It has been almost five years since Arctic Monkeys played a show in their hometown.

Arctic Monkeys played four nights at the Sheffield Arena - then called the FlyDSA Arena - from 18-22 September in 2018.

What was the setlist?

The most recent show the band played in Sheffield was on 22 September 2018 and the band played the following songs:

Four Out of Five

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Dancing Shoes

505

Drawbridge(As "The Jam of Boston")

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

From the Ritz to the Rubble

Cornerstone

One Point Perspective

No. 1 Party Anthem

Do Me a Favour

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

A Certain Romance

The Ultracheese

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Do I Wanna Know?

Pretty Visitors

Arabella

Encore

Star Treatment

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?