New details about next year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been confirmed by organisers.

The world-famous event will be heading to Austria in 2026 after JJ won this year’s contest with his song Wasted Love. He topped the leaderboard with 436 points during the live grand final after impressing viewers with his mix of pop and opera.

Eurovision Song Contest returns next spring and plans are already underway to stage the huge event. Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 so far.

Austria will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 after singer JJ won with his song 'Wasted Love' at the 2025 contest. | AFP via Getty Images

Which city is hosting Eurovision Song Contest 2026?

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning (August 20) that the host city of Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be Vienna. The show will be held in the Wiener Stadthalle venue.

The Austrian capital will play host to the huge song contest next spring. Vienna has previously hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, with Wiener Stadthalle playing host to festivities that year also.

When is Eurovision Song Contest 2026?

Alongside confirming the host city for Eurovision 2026, organiser have confirmed when the city of Vienna will be taken over with Eurovision fever.

Eurovision 2026 will take place from Tuesday, May 12 until Saturday, May 16. The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, may 12 and Thursday, May 14, while the live grand final will take place on Saturday, May 16.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision Song Contest 2026?

At the time of writing, 20n countries have confirmed their intent to submit an entry to the Eurovision Song Contest. These countries are:

Albania

Austria

Azerbaijan

Cyprus

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Israel

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

The Netherlands

Norway

Serbia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Other countries are expected to confirm their inclusion at next year’s contest.