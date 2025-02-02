Who is performing at the Grammys 2025 and what’s inside the Grammy goody bag?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Grammys 2025 are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena, which is formerly known as the Staples center in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grammys 2025 could be a battle between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, Beyoncé has 11 nominations for her country album Cowboy Carter whilst superstar Taylor has six nominations. Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone have seven nominations.

Is it possible to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK?

Yes it is. The Grammys 2025 will be available to watch in the UK live on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to the streaming service to access the live show - you can sign up via the Paramount+ website or via the streaming services' app on your supported device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grammys 2025 could be a battle between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift (R) speaks after Beyonce (L) allowed her to finish her speech, that was cut short by Kanye West, after Beyonce won "Best Video of the Year" during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images | Getty Images

What’s inside the Grammys goody bag?

Well, one thing for sure is performers and presenters should expect luxury items. When it came to the Grammys goody bag in 2024, the value of it was reportedly $36,000. The Grammys gift bag 2024 was from Lash Fary’s Distinctive Assets and they said: “It has been a privilege and honor to have been a small part of music’s biggest night for 25 years.”

Las Fary’s Distinctive Assets also said: “I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy.”

Included in the Grammys gift bag 2024 was everything from a smart bird feeder to wine to headphones from Dyson.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

Artists performing at the Grammys are Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

Trevor Noah is hosting the show and presenters include Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.