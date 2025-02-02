Who is performing at the Grammys 2025 and what’s inside the Grammy goody bag?

The Grammys 2025 are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena, which is formerly known as the Staples center in Los Angeles.

The Grammys 2025 could be a battle between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, Beyoncé has 11 nominations for her country album Cowboy Carter whilst superstar Taylor has six nominations. Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone have seven nominations.

Is it possible to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK?

Yes it is. The Grammys 2025 will be available to watch in the UK live on Paramount+. You will need a subscription to the streaming service to access the live show - you can sign up via the Paramount+ website or via the streaming services' app on your supported device.

The Grammys 2025 could be a battle between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift (R) speaks after Beyonce (L) allowed her to finish her speech, that was cut short by Kanye West, after Beyonce won "Best Video of the Year" during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesThe Grammys 2025 could be a battle between Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift (R) speaks after Beyonce (L) allowed her to finish her speech, that was cut short by Kanye West, after Beyonce won "Best Video of the Year" during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
What’s inside the Grammys goody bag?

Well, one thing for sure is performers and presenters should expect luxury items. When it came to the Grammys goody bag in 2024, the value of it was reportedly $36,000. The Grammys gift bag 2024 was from Lash Fary’s Distinctive Assets and they said: “It has been a privilege and honor to have been a small part of music’s biggest night for 25 years.”

Las Fary’s Distinctive Assets also said: “I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy.”

Included in the Grammys gift bag 2024 was everything from a smart bird feeder to wine to headphones from Dyson.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

Artists performing at the Grammys are Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

Trevor Noah is hosting the show and presenters include Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

