Despite being known as a heartrending ballad, the song had much funkier beginnings

Prince originally wrote the song for his side-project The Family, pictured bottom right (Photos: Getty Images/YouTube)

Sinead O’Connor has been labelled “the greatest voice of her generation” amid a host of tributes to the Irish singer.

Among her impressive discography, one song stands out with an unforgettable and haunting resonance - Nothing Compares 2 U - a heartrending ballad which will forever be associated with O'Connor's name.

Yet, in the depths of her musical legacy lies a revelation that often remains veiled amidst the melancholic melody – this iconic anthem was not originally penned by O'Connor herself. So who originally wrote the song, and is 'Nothing Compares 2 U' a cover?!

Who originally wrote 'Nothing Compares 2 U'?

Despite its synonymy with Sinead O'Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U was actually originally written by Prince. The song was initially written for his side project, The Family, in the mid-1980s, and was released on the band's self-titled album in 1985.

Though Prince was not officially a member of The Family and did not perform with them, he played a significant role in the group's formation and contributed to their music, including writing the majority of the songs for the band's album.

Prince was deeply involved in the project and played an instrumental role in its creation. He wrote the majority of the songs for the band's self-titled album

The song's meaning is open to interpretation, as with many of Prince's works, but it is commonly believed to be about lost love and the feelings of emptiness and loneliness that come with it.

The lyrics express a sense of longing and regret after a breakup, comparing everything else in the world to the person who is no longer present. The line Nothing Compares 2 U is a powerful statement about the irreplaceable nature of lost love.

The original version of the song is distinct in terms of style and instrumentation, and has a more upbeat and funk-inspired style, characteristic of Prince's musical output during the mid-1980s. It features a lively rhythm and a blend of pop and R&B elements that were prevalent in his music at that time.

As for why Prince gave this song to his side project instead of releasing it under his own name, it's not entirely clear. But Prince was known for his prolific songwriting and recording habits, often creating more music than he could release.

Throughout his career, he generously provided songs to other artists and bands, sometimes using pseudonyms for writing credits. Prince's musical style was incredibly diverse, and he may have felt that 'Nothing Compares 2 U' didn't quite fit the direction he wanted to pursue with his main output at that time.

Why did Sinead O'Connor cover the song?

O'Connor covered 'Nothing Compares 2 U' after her producer, Nellee Hooper, suggested the song to her. Hooper had come across the original version and thought it could be a great fit for O'Connor's unique vocal style.

In terms of getting Prince's blessing to cover the song, the process was not as straightforward as one might expect. According to various reports, O'Connor's team initially reached out to Prince to seek his permission to record the song.

However, Prince's response was somewhat enigmatic, and he reportedly faxed her a message with just the word "Okay" along with a symbol that looked like a stylised "T", a response typical of his eccentric nature. Despite the cryptic response, O'Connor and her team interpreted it as permission to record the song.

In a rare interview with Chris Cornell for Guitar World in 1996, Prince expressed his thoughts on O'Connor's version of the song, calling it "a great performance". He also mentioned that her version was "done so well" that it became the definitive version of the song.

The exact reason why Prince gave the song to Sinead O'Connor has not been explicitly stated by Prince himself, but he was known for his support of other artists and collaborations with fellow musicians.

He likely saw potential in O'Connor's unique vocal style and thought she could bring a distinct interpretation to the song. Prince may have admired O'Connor's talent and wanted to see how she would approach and deliver the song.

Giving the song to O'Connor could even have been a strategic move to increase its exposure and reach a broader audience. O'Connor's version became a massive hit, bringing more attention to the song and its original composer.

Why did Sinead O'Connor's version become a hit?

Despite being written by Prince, the original version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' did not achieve the same level of commercial success as Sinéad O'Connor's rendition.

The Family's version did not receive as much promotion or exposure as O'Connor's version did - the band was not as well-known or established as Prince's solo work - and by the time she released her cover in 1990, O'Connor had already gained significant attention and popularity after hit singles like Mandinka and Troy.

While The Family's original version had its own appeal, O'Connor's emotionally charged and heart-wrenching rendition struck a deep chord with listeners, and her powerful and vulnerable vocal performance, combined with the song's minimalist arrangement, allowed the emotion and message of the song to shine through.

O'Connor's version was also released at a time when emotional and introspective ballads were popular, and her interpretation tapped into the zeitgeist of the early '90s.