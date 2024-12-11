The Voice Season 26 crowned a new winner last night and the finalists included Sofronio Vasquez, Shye, Jeremy Beloate, Sydney Sterlace and Danny Joseph.

The Voice Season 26 was hosted by Carson Daly and the coaches were Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. On Reba McEntire’s team was Danny Joseph, Gwen Stefani had Sydney Sterlace, Snoop Dogg had Jeremy Beloate and on Michael Bublé’s team were Sofronio Vasquez and Shye.

In May 2024, Michael Bublé was announced as a new judge on The Voice Season 26, alongside fellow newcomer Snoop Dogg. Michael Bublé revealed that he had turned down The Voice at least “15-16” times and told NBC News that he didn’t want the pressure of other vocalists and said: "But thank God we’re not judges. The other shows have judges — we are coaches.”

He also said: "And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone.” Michael Bublé also added: So, to get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I’ve had and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That’s the cool part."

Who won The Voice Season 26?

The winner of The Voice Season 26 was Sofronio Vasque which meant that Michael Bublé was the winning coach on his debut season. Before he was named the winner, Michael Bublé said: "My Filipino brother, you are the hope of so many people... it has been such an unbelievable journey to be here with you.”

When Sofronio Vasque was announced the winner, Michael Bublé burst into tears and Sofronio Vasque fell to his knees. Sofronio Vasquez moved to the United States from the Philippines in 2022 where he grew up. He decided to move there to pursue a musical career after the death of his father who he credits with instilling in him a love of singing.

Who have been the most successful winners of The Voice USA?

Morgan Wallen (Season 6)

Although Morgan Wallen seems better known for getting into trouble than his musical success, he has still achieved professionally. Despite being eliminated in the playoffs on Season 6 and was on Adam Levine’s team after he was stolen from Usher, Morgan Wallen had success once he ditched pop songs for country music.

Morgan Wallen won CMA award for New Artist of the Year and had four No. 1 singles. Unfortunately for Morgan Wallen, more recently, he has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. In April 2024, he was arrested and charged with three felony counts following an incident at a rooftop bar in Nashville, Tennessee. The 30 year old was arrested and taken into custody after allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth floor of Chief’s Bar, which is located in downtown Nashville.

Koryn Hawthorne (Season 8)

Koryn Hawthorne finished fourth in Season 8 and was a member of Pharrell Williams’ team. According to Parade, “She has gone on to have a successful gospel career and was nominated twice for Grammys in the Gospel Performance/Song category: in 2019 for “Won’t He Do It” and in 2020 for “Speak the Name.”

Nicolle Galyon (Season 2)

It initially seemed that Nicolle Galyon was not destined for success, mostly because only one judge (Adem Levine) turned for her in the ‘Blind Audition.’ She was then eliminated during the Battle Rounds. However, this was just the beginning of her road to achievement.

Nicolle Galyon had discovered that she wanted to write rather than perform songs and thanks to meeting RaeLynn and Miranda Lambert (who was married to Blake Shelton at the time, he is now the husband of Gwen Stefani), she began her career in songwriting.

Nicolle Galyon co-wrote and co-produced RaeLynn’s first full-length album and received two Grammy nominations, her first was for Best Country Song in 1015 for Miranda Lambert’s ‘Automatic’ and her second was for Dan + Shay’s ‘Tequilla’ in 2019.

Nicolle Galyon secured her first No.1 song ‘We Were Us’ which was performed by Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.

Christina Grimmie (Season 3)

Chirstina Grimmie’s career was soaring when she was shockingly and tragically shot to death during a post-concert meet-and-greet with fans on June 10, 2016, in Orlando, Florida. She had two million YouTube subscribers and had opened for Selena Gomez and The Scene and had performed back up vocals for the likes of The Jonas Brothers.

Cassadee Pope (Season 3)

Like Morgan Wallen, Cassadee Pope has found success in country music and was the first female country singer to win The Voice. In 2017, she and Chris Young received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for ‘Think of You.’

Danielle Bradbery (Season 4 winner)

Although she no longer holds the record for the youngest winner of The Voice, Danielle Bradberry was only 16 at the time when she won as part of Blake Shelton’s team. She has had 15 songs on the Hot Country Chart and according to Parade, “her most-streamed song, "Sway," has 50 million streams.”

Jordan Smith (Season 9)

Jordan Smith, who was part of Adam Levine’s team, went on to write ‘Ashes’ for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, which was performed by Celine Dion. He also finished in third place for the state of Kentucky in NBC’s American Song Contest back in 2022.

Loren Allred (Season 3)

Loren Allred may not have won Season 3 or even made the final as she was eliminated in the Playoffs, but she has still achieved success professionally. She performed with Michael Bublé in a duet of ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’ on his Love album and made the Billboard Hot 100 debut with the Platinum-selling ‘Never Enough’ from the musical soundtrack to The Greatest Showman. She also came ninth in Britain’s Got Talent season 15 in 2022.