Country music star HARDY has taken to his Instagram to reveal that his European tour is not going ahead.

Those of you who had tickets for country star Hardy’s European tour are in for an upset as he has just cancelled it. HARDY took to his Instagram and wrote: "I have decided to cancel the European leg of the JIM BOB TOUR.It wasn't an easy decision but one I had to make for my band, crew and my family.

HARDY also wrote: "Please know that I love you all and I will be back as soon as I can.” He also revealed that "Refunds will automatically be issued by your point of purchase."

HARDY was due to start his European tour at the Copenhell festival in Denmark on Thursday (June 19), and was later set to play at Birmingham, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin. Hardy is set to continue his North American leg on July 18 at Country Thunder Wisconsin.

Who is HARDY?

Country singer HARDY’s real name is Michael Wilson Hardy and he was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi. When it comes to his best known songs, One Beer (feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson), was his first number- one single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2020.

HARDY also co-wrote God’s Country for Blake Shelton which reached number one on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. His debut single as a solo artist in 2019 was Rednecker.

According to Smooth Radio, “HARDY grew up listening to music with his father, who introduced him to a variety of genres and artists. He wrote his first song in high school to impress a girl, and later pursued a degree in songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University.”

Is HARDY married, does he have children?

HARDY is married to Caleigh Ryan, they wed in Nashville, Tennessee on October 29, 2022. Fourteen weeks ago he took to Instagram and shared a photograph of their newborn daughter and wrote: “Rosie Ryan Hardy 🤍

“Born March 7, 2025

“9 pounds 2 ounces.”

Following the announcement, Kimberly Kelly wrote: “Congrats y’all! Her BFF is ready over here 🥰🎉🎀👼🏼,” whilst Sarah Knuth wrote: “Omg Omg Omg she is PERFECTION!!!”

Five weeks ago, Caleigh Ryan took to Instagram to share photos of their daughter at two months old and wrote:”Two months with my Rosie cheeks, chicken nugget, pretty princess, little chica, angel baby, dumpling, stinker butt, munchkin, hungry hippo, gnocchi, nosey Rosie, chunky monkey 💕🥹.”

At the time of writing, HARDY has given no reason for axing his European tour. However, it might have something to do with recently becoming a father to Rosie.