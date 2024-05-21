Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known as much for being an advocate of cannabis as much as his musical career, Country great Willie Nelson is set to release a weed cookbook this year.

Something is about to smell good in kitchens across the United States in November, and the food will no doubt smell just as good also. The great Willie Nelson and his wife Anna are set to release a cookbook, with the main ingredient overarching the book being a bit of the puff - cannabis.

“Willie & Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook” is set to pair “his gift for storytelling and herbal remedies with his wife Annie’s passion for home-cooked meals,” according to the official book description.

Drawn from their favourite meals on nationwide tours, at the ranch, at home, and in their favourite cities along the way, the cookbook claims to have “recipes [that] have stories to tell—and what better way to enjoy a good meal than with a high-flying tale and a relaxing buzz?”

The recipes, apart from one obvious ingredient, are set to be easy to make at home and include the pair’s recipes for Buffalo wings, chocolate cake and fried chicken, all seasoned with a pinch (or should that be an eighth?) of the green stuff that is legal in several states in the United States.

Each recipe provides a cannabis kick to ease the mind as much as the body, making their cookbook an exciting, comforting, and lively way to dive into their story, as they draw from meals shared with family, friends, and fans alike.

It includes an additional chapter providing a full suite of cannabis-infused base ingredients—cannabutter, finishing oil, simple syrups, sugars, salts and tinctures, leading to the first immediate thought - is this legally going to be available for people to purchase in the United Kingdom?

Will Willie Nelson’s cookbook be released in the United Kingdom?