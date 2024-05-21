Willie Nelson to release cannabis cookbook, but will it be released in the United Kingdom?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Something is about to smell good in kitchens across the United States in November, and the food will no doubt smell just as good also. The great Willie Nelson and his wife Anna are set to release a cookbook, with the main ingredient overarching the book being a bit of the puff - cannabis.
“Willie & Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook” is set to pair “his gift for storytelling and herbal remedies with his wife Annie’s passion for home-cooked meals,” according to the official book description.
Drawn from their favourite meals on nationwide tours, at the ranch, at home, and in their favourite cities along the way, the cookbook claims to have “recipes [that] have stories to tell—and what better way to enjoy a good meal than with a high-flying tale and a relaxing buzz?”
The recipes, apart from one obvious ingredient, are set to be easy to make at home and include the pair’s recipes for Buffalo wings, chocolate cake and fried chicken, all seasoned with a pinch (or should that be an eighth?) of the green stuff that is legal in several states in the United States.
Each recipe provides a cannabis kick to ease the mind as much as the body, making their cookbook an exciting, comforting, and lively way to dive into their story, as they draw from meals shared with family, friends, and fans alike.
It includes an additional chapter providing a full suite of cannabis-infused base ingredients—cannabutter, finishing oil, simple syrups, sugars, salts and tinctures, leading to the first immediate thought - is this legally going to be available for people to purchase in the United Kingdom?
Will Willie Nelson’s cookbook be released in the United Kingdom?
Despite the UK laws regarding the use of cannabis, the book will be available for purchase in the United Kingdom. Simon and Shuster is the publishing company that has the rights to the book’s release in the UK, with the publisher stating that it will be released on our shores from November 12 2024 through all leading booksellers including Amazon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.