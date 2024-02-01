British rock band You Me At Six have announced their split, with 2024 and 2025 filled with farewell shows for fans. (Credit: Getty Images)

British pop-punk band You Me At Six have announced that their split after almost 20 years together.

The five-piece made the announcement on social media, with frontman Josh Franceschi saying: “When we started YMAS [You Me At Six] we were kids. We only ever wanted longevity, to travel and to experience life as a group of friends. We feel like on the eve of our 20th anniversary as a band, now is a good time to call time."

You Me At Six were formed in Surrey in 2004, releasing their first album 'Take Off Your Colours' in 2008. Over the course of the band's career, they achieved two number one albums with 'Cavalier Youth' in 2014 and 'Suckapunch' in 2021.

The band are also known for their energetic live shows, and have promised to give fans a party as they bow out. Franceschi said: “We’re in a fortunate position where our fans still want to see us live and come celebrate the life of this band. So that is what we will do for 2024 and 2025. We can’t wait to see our fans on the road.”

Farewell live dates are set to be announced by the band, with a world tour taking place in 2025 "to say goodbye to fans". Fans have been told to sign up to the band's mailing list to receive the dates in their inbox when they go live.

You Me At Six already have a few dates in the diary already for those wanting to say goodbye. The band will headline both editions of Slam Dunk Festival on Saturday 26 May in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire and again on Sunday 26 May in Leeds Temple Newsam.

