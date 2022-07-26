The band also announced that some special guests would be joining them on tour, including Waterparks and Maine

English rock band You Me At Six have just announced their newest UK tour, set to take place across February in 2023.

The band, made up of singer Josh Franceschi, guitarists Max Heyler and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes and drummer Daniel Flint, made the announcement on their official Twitter account - and included information on how to get access to exclusive pre-sale tickets.



What venues and dates are they touring?

These are the dates and venues that You Me At Six will be playing for their Truth Decay tour:

Wednesday 1 February - Plymouth, Pavilions

Friday 3 February - Glasgow, Barrowland

Monday 6 February - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thursday 9 February - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 10 February - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 11 February - London, Alexandra Palace

Who are the support acts for the tour?

Also included in the tour announcement was the special guests that you can expect to see performing alongside You Me At Six:

Waterparks, with singer and guitarist Awsten Knight, guitarist Geoff Wigington and drummer Otto Wood

Maine, with singer, guitarist and pianist John O’Callaghan, guitarists Jared Monaco and Kennedy Brock, bassist Garrett Nickelsen and drummer Patrick Kirch

English folk punk band Bears in Trees, with singer Callum Litchfield, guitarist Nick Peters, bassist Iain Gillespie and drummer George Berry

When will tickets be released?

General onsale tickets for the tour will be released on Friday 29 July at 10am - however, if you follow the band on Spotify, you’ll get access to the exclusive pre-sale which opens between 10am on Thursday 28 July and 9am on Friday 29 July.

To follow You Me At Six on Spotify, you just need to head to the band’s profile on the music streaming platform and click the “follow” button which you’ll be able to see under the bands name and monthly listeners.

O2 Priority tickets will be released from Wednesday 27 July at 10am until Friday 29 July at 9am, and Live Nation Presale tickets will also be released between 10am on Thursday 28 July and 9am on Friday 29 July.

For their show in Glasgow, Gigs in Scotland Presale tickets will additionally be released during the same time window as the Live Nation Presale tickets.

No matter which tickets you’ll be going for, you’ll be able to buy them via Ticketmaster .

What songs will they play?

In July it was announced that You Me At Six’s eighth studio album, Truth Decay, is set to be released in early 2023 - given that it shares the same name as the tour, it’s safe to say that many songs from the album will be played.

The band released their first single from the upcoming album called Deep Cuts on 21 July.

Speaking about the tune, frontman Franceschi said: “Deep Cuts is about being on the outside looking in on people in your circle who are going through pain or a bad moment by being with the wrong person.

“Suffering because they’re holding onto someone or something that they could let go of.

“Knowing that they would be more than fine on the other side of it, but convincing them of that is easier said than done.

“Hoping they will eliminate the trauma by moving past it as quick as possible.”