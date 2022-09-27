Navratri 2021 commences from 26 September, lasts nine nights, and ends on 4October

Navratri is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga and is celebrated every year during the Hindu lunar month Ashwin.

In the Gregorian calendar, this month falls in autumn, from September to October.

In 2022 it begins on Monday 26 September and ends on Friday 4 October.

But what exactly is Navratri, how do people celebrate, and how do I wish someone a happy Navratri?

Here’s what you need to know.

Participants from an art group wearing traditional dresses rehearse Garba dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad on September 20, 2022

Advertisement

What is Navratri?

Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, stems from the Sanskrit word Nava, meaning nine, and Ratri meaning nights.

This festival is based on the story of the battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, a demon, after he attacked Trilok (heaven, hell, and earth).

The battle lasted nine days, and on the tenth, Durga beheaded Mahishasura.

For this reason, Navratri lasts for nine nights, and celebrates a battle where good triumphs over evil.

The nine nights are dedicated to worshipping the nine forms (or avatars) of Goddess Durga.

Advertisement

During this period devotees fast on all nine days to seek Durga’s blessings and perform a worship ritual called puja, celebrating the nine displays of her feminine power.

An artist dressed as the Hindu Goddess Kali performs a traditional dance during the Navaratri (nine nights) festival celebrations in Allahabad on October 20, 2020.

How is Navratri celebrated?

Each of the nine days is marked with a different colour and devotees adorn the colours corresponding to each day.

Some also opt to wear traditional outfits to attend a traditional dance, Dandiya. Another form of dance is Garba, originating from the Gujarat state in India.

Garba is traditionally performed during Navratri. The word “Garba” derives from the Sanskrit, Garbha (womb) and Deep (lamp) to represent life, in particular life in the womb.

Advertisement

Since Goddess Durga is the feminine form of divinity, this dance is used to honour her.

What colours should be worn during Navratri?

Here is a list of colours worn for each day, with each day celebrating a different form of the Goddess Durga.

Day 1 (26 September) – Yellow. The first day commences with worshiping Mata Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains. She also symbolises Mother Nature. Yellow is chosen for as it signifies brightness, happiness, and cheer. The Tithi (official name for the lunar day) is Pratipada.

Day 2 (27 September) – Green. This day celebrates Durga’s form as Goddess Brahmacharini, wearing green on this day is saod to bring growth, fresh energy and harmony. Green is chosen for its association with renewal, nature and energy. The Tithi is Dwitiya.

Advertisement

Day 3 (28 September) – Grey. Day three celebrates Mata Chandraghanta. This Goddess carries a half moon on her forehead. Grey symbolises the desire and determination to destroy evil. The Tithi is Tritiya.

Day 4 (29 September) – Orange. This day is dedicated to the Durga’s form, Goddess Skandmata. Orange is associated with this day as it signifies brightness, knowledge, and tranquillity. The Tithi is Chaturthi.

Day 5 (30 September) – White. The fifth day is dedicated to the avatar, Goddess Katyayani. On this day white is worn to symbolise purity, peace and meditation. The Tithi is Shasthiti.

Day 6 (1 October) – Red. On this day, The Tithi is Saptami, and the Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped. The colour red symbolises beauty and fearlessness.

Day 7 (2 October) – Royal Blue. This Tithi day is Ashtami, and the colour royal blue is worn to signify divine energy. Goddess Mahagauri is celebrated on this day.

Day 8 (3 October) – Pink. Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on Navami, the Tithi. Pink symbolises compassion and purity.

Advertisement

Day 9 (4 October) – Purple. This is the final day, the Tithi being Dashami. On the final day, devotees say farewell to the Goddess Durga, and wear purple, which symbolises goal, ambition, or energy.

How can you wish someone a Happy Navrati?

If you want to wish a loved one or a friend a happy Navratri but are limited due to the pandemic, there are quotes, wishes and greetings you can send over via social media with images or gifs found on your phone.

Many people opt for a standard “Happy Navratri to you and your family” but you can personalise the message to wish guidance, prosperity or strength from Goddess Durga.

There is no specific way to wish someone a Happy Navrati.

This photo taken on October 8, 2019, shows a Hindu devotee blessing worshippers with water during the last day of the Navaratri Hindu festival in Bangkok.

Advertisement

What is the fasting guidance?

During the period of Navratri, there are some guidelines on food to avoid. These are:

- garlic, onion, and spices

- Meat, eggs, and tobacco

- Alcohol

- Foods like mustard oil and sesame oil which generate heat in the body

Advertisement

- Packaged drinks and juices containing added sugars and preservatives

In general, it is recommended to:

- Stick to an alkaline diet, including nuts, fruits, dairy products and selected flours like buckwheat, water chestnut and amaranth

- Drink water and fresh juices to keep hydrated

- Replace table salt with rock salt

Other recommendations include:

Advertisement

- Bathing before 9am

- Light a lamp every morning or light one and maintain it to the 9th day

- Dedicated time to worship Goddess Durga through Aarti, a ritual where light is offered to deities

What to do on the 9th day

The ninth and final day of Navratri is a day of celebration, where devotees wear the colour purple. On this day, devotees can break their fasts and celebrate with traditional Indian sweets as an offering to Goddess Durga.