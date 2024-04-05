Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kemp exited his popular breakfast slot due to the emotional toll of recalling the day his best friend and Capital producer, Joe Lyons, passed away in 2020 from suicide. Shortly after Kemp's announcement, Njobvu left his Saturday breakfast show, citing a desire to pursue new opportunities after four and a half years.

Zeze, who has previously appeared on the station as a guest and attended events like Capital XTRA’s Brunch ‘N’ Beats party, expressed her excitement about hosting her own show. "Hosting my very own show on Capital XTRA, one of the most cutting-edge Hip Hop and R&B radio stations out there, is honestly so exciting," she said.

Since 2018, Millz has made a name for herself by interviewing major figures in the music industry on her YouTube series, “The Zeze Millz Show,” leading her to go on to present the late-night chat show “Unapologetic” on Channel 4 alongside Yinka Bokinni.