Global Radio’s shake-up continues as Zeze Millz joins Capital XTRA as their Sunday breakfast host
Global Radio continues its significant overhaul following the departure of Roman Kemp and Will Njobvu from Capital FM with the announcement that Zeze Millz will now be presenting the Sunday Breakfast show from 9am to 1pm with Capital XTRA in Spring 2024.
Kemp exited his popular breakfast slot due to the emotional toll of recalling the day his best friend and Capital producer, Joe Lyons, passed away in 2020 from suicide. Shortly after Kemp's announcement, Njobvu left his Saturday breakfast show, citing a desire to pursue new opportunities after four and a half years.
Zeze, who has previously appeared on the station as a guest and attended events like Capital XTRA’s Brunch ‘N’ Beats party, expressed her excitement about hosting her own show. "Hosting my very own show on Capital XTRA, one of the most cutting-edge Hip Hop and R&B radio stations out there, is honestly so exciting," she said.
Since 2018, Millz has made a name for herself by interviewing major figures in the music industry on her YouTube series, “The Zeze Millz Show,” leading her to go on to present the late-night chat show “Unapologetic” on Channel 4 alongside Yinka Bokinni.
Milzz also ventured into documentary work, producing and presenting on significant cultural and political topics. In 2023, she led "Breaking Through with Zeze Millz" on ITVX, a panel show celebrating Black British actors, alongside appearances on E4’s Celeb Cooking School and competing on ITV’s recent reboot of “Celebrity Big Brother.” She was evicted from the Big Brother house on Day 16 in a double eviction alongside Marisha Wallace.
