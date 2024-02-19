Roman Kemp: Capital Radio's Breakfast host to leave station amid reports Jordan North will take over show
Capital Radio's breakfast show DJ Roman Kemp has announced that he is set to leave the station.
Kemp, 31, made the announcement on the Capital Breakfast show on Monday morning (February 19), saying that there is now six weeks until his departure. During the announcement on air, he said: “I’ve loved every single moment of my time at Capital. The last 10 years have been amazing and hosting the legendary Capital Breakfast is the best job ever. But after almost seven years of early alarms, I’m looking forward to some lie-ins and it’s time to hand over the baton!
“It’s been a privilege and an honour to wake up millions of people every day. It’s the best job in radio and I’ll miss our listeners and the team at Global [Capital's parent company] lots. Whoever the next host of Capital Breakfast is, they’re in for the most incredible ride.”
It was heavily rumoured that Kemp's departure was imminent, following a shock announcement from rival station BBC Radio 1 last week. The station announced that popular DJ Jordan North would be leaving the station and his drivetime slot alongside Vick Hope.
North's shock departure saw reports spread that he was set to take over the Capital Breakfast show from Kemp, however these reports have not been confirmed by Capital. Jamie Laing was announced as North's Radio 1 replacement, taking up his presenting slot on the drivetime slot, 3.30pm until 6pm Monday to Thursday, from March 4.
Kemp joined Capital Radio in 2014, with his first presenting gig coming on the station's 6pm-9pm Sunday slot. He was a hit with listeners and in 2017 took over the prestigious breakfast slow alongside Vick Hope, before being joined by co-presenter Sonny Jay after Hope's departure to BBC Radio 1 and later Sian Welby and Chris Stark, who he currently hosts the show with.
