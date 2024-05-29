Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Veteran LBC presenter Iain Dale has announced that he is leaving the radio station to run as a candidate in the upcoming general election.

Dale has presented on the popular station for 14 years, beginning his long tenure in 2010. He is known to listeners for his time presenting political shows and phone-ins such as LBC’s General Election Night shows and the station regular evening show.

The presenter broke the news to listeners live on air last night (May 28). He said: “You know how much politics means to me. And if you’ve listened for any length of time, you know I always had two ambitions in life. One was to be a radio presenter and the other was to be an MP.

“Last time I tried, the electorate fought back. But now I am putting my hat in the ring again to be a candidate at the General Election. Whatever the result of this election, I feel I can play a role in restoring trust and honesty in politics.” He added: “There are no guarantees I will be selected, let alone elected, but I know I would forever kick myself if I didn’t at least have a go. Even if you don’t share my politics, I hope at least, that is something you can respect. I want to thank everyone at LBC and Global for their support, friendship and love and for their understanding, especially all my producers over the years.”

Current Ofcom rules around broadcasting during the General Election states: “Candidates in UK elections, and representatives of permitted participants in UK referendums, must not act as news presenters, interviewers or presenters of any type of programme during the election period”.

LBC has said that further information on Dale’s replacement will be shared shortly. Tom Cheal, the station’s Senior Managing Editor said: “Iain Dale is a world-class broadcaster, and has been hugely important in helping to make LBC the political powerhouse it is today.

“I’m sure this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Iain on LBC. We understand his decision and thank him for his massive contribution to the station.”