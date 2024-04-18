Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC has announced the new presenter of the popular Radio 4 show Women’s Hour as Nuala McGovern.

McGovern will replace the outgoing Emma Barnett, who had hosted the show since 2021, with her first show slated to air on Monday, May 13. The Irish journalist and broadcaster is already known to Women’s Hour audiences, having filled in for Barnett previously during her maternity leave.

She hosted the Women’s Hour 2023 Power List live reveal, interviewing England Lioness captain Leah Williamson. Throughout her career, much of which has been spent at the BBC and specifically the broadcasters’ World Service, she has interviewed other famous and inspirational women such as Malala Yousafzai.

McGovern said: “To be chosen as the next presenter of Woman’s Hour fills me with joy. It is a real privilege to present this extraordinary programme. I’m looking forward to working with the superb Woman’s Hour team on the rigorous journalism expected on women’s issues but also making time for escapism and fun. I’m especially looking forward to getting back to the Woman’s Hour listeners, I have missed them.”

While McGovern will host the show from Mondays through to Wednesday, Anita Rani will take up hosting duties from Thursday through to Saturdays. Rani has hosted the Friday and Saturday editions of the show since 2021.

She said: “I’m thrilled that Nuala is joining Team Woman’s Hour. She’s a brilliant broadcaster – and it really is the best gig in radio. Like our listeners, I love hearing Nuala when I’m not presenting. What a tag team we will be - time to take Woman’s Hour to the next level!”

Karen Dalziel, editor of Woman’s Hour, said: “I’m delighted that Nuala McGovern is joining Woman’s Hour. She’s an exceptional journalist who brings an astonishing range of broadcasting experience to this role. Nuala has a deep curiosity about the issues that matter to women, and the intellect and warmth to bring them to life for our listeners. Paired with the skill and effervescence of Anita Rani our audience are in for a real treat 6 days a week.”

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller, Radio 4 & Radio 4 Extra said, “After a terrific stint covering for Emma last year, I am thrilled that Nuala is returning to Woman’s Hour to fill those big shoes permanently. Nuala is an incisive journalist, with a broad hinterland and an infectious, on-air warmth that is perfectly suited to Woman’s Hour.