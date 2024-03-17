St Patrick’s Day Belfast 2024: what time is the parade, what is the route and weather forecast
St Patrick's Day celebrations are well under way in Belfast this weekend, with the biggest event of them all the St Patrick's Day parade.
Thousands of people will be descending on the Northern Irish capital to celebrate the patron saint, with visitors expecting plenty of music, dancing and colourful displays of green taking to the city streets.
St Patrick's story originated from Downpatrick in Northern Ireland, with the town named after him and being home to his burial site, with many people travelling to County Down to pay their respects. Parades to celebrate the patron saint are also taking place in Dublin, London and New York. If you find yourself in Belfast on St Patrick’s Day here's everything you need to know about how to attend the parade.
When is the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast?
The St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast will kick off on Sunday, March 17 at Belfast City Hall at 1.30pm. People are being advised to arrive early, with plenty of time to spare and to line both sides of the street. The theme of this year's parade is "People, Place and Planet" and will see schools, community groups, dance groups and musicians join in along with colourful floats and circus performers.
What is the parade route?
The St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast will start at City Hall at 1.30pm, making its way through the city centre via Chichester Street, turning left into Victoria Street, then left again at High Street, along Castle Place, then turning left into Donegall Place, where it will head back to finish at Belfast City Hall.
BBC Weather have given a mixed forecast for St Patrick's Day. They have predicted: "Tomorrow will be drier and more settled but areas of cloud and some blustery showers will drift in from the west through the day, these most likely during the afternoon. A milder and calmer day."
