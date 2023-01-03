24 Hours in A&E season 30 was filmed at Queen’s Medical Centre, a large hospital in Nottingham - the series airs on Channel 4 weekly

24 Hours in A&E premiered in 2011 when it was filmed at a busy hospital in London. The hit medical series is now returning for its 30th season and will follow staff and patients in the busy A&E department at a hospital in the Midlands.

The new season follows another tumultuous period for the NHS, with staff members struggling to deal with high demand and a cost of living crisis as the threat of nursing strike action lays ahead. Under this mounting pressure, the A&E staff continue to treat the thousands of patients who come through their doors. This is what we know about the latest season of 24 Hours in A&E so far:

24 Hours in A&E is filmed at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham

Where is 24 Hours in A&E season 30 filmed?

The latest season of 24 Hours in A&E was filmed at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham. The series was filmed at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, South London for the first six seasons. From season seven, production moved to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, Wandsworth, and the show came to Queen’s in autumn 2021.

Which hospital is on 24 Hours in A&E season 30?

Queen’s Medical Centre is one of the busiest and the largest Major Trauma Centres in the country and production was moved as part of Channel 4’s plan to use talent from the north of England in the series.

Queen’s was the largest hospital in the UK until 2012 when it was overtaken by London Royal Hospital. It first opened in 1977 and today had 1,300 beds and a staff of 6,000. It is a teaching hospital and contains a children’s hospital within it as well as a very busy accident and emergency department. In the year 2016-2017, almost 200,000 patients visited the A&E department.

The series is filmed for 24 hours every day over a month, with 70 cameras and 80 microphones capturing the lives of patients and staff at the hospital. Filming in hospitals requires explicit consent from those featured - both staff and patients, before filming takes place and again before the footage is used.

24 Hours in A&E

What is 24 Hours in A&E season 30 about?

The new series will continue to follow the experiences of patients at the A&E department as they are treated for a range of different issues. One patient featured in the season premiere is Hunter, a young boy who needs medical attention after falling from a tree.

The second episode of the series will see a patient treated for sepsis, an arrival who has one of the highest heart rates the department has ever seen, and a woman who has had a nasty fall at a charity event.

When is 24 Hours in A&E on TV?