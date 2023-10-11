Adam Copeland makes his in-ring debut for AEW and two new champions are crowned on a special ‘Title Tuesday’ episode of AEW Dynamite.

It was a busy night for wrestling fans yesterday, with AEW Dynamite moving from its regular slot of Wednesday nights to accommodate TBS coverage of the Major League Baseball playoffs - leading to a one-time “Tuesday Night War” between the company and WWE, who also had a stacked NXT show to compete against the rival company. A big win for wrestling fans, regardless of where you stand on the WWE or AEW debate.

In the main event, the Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland took on Luchasaurus in his in-ring debut since joining AEW at WrestleDream. In a slow and intense battle, with Luchasaurus dominating most of the time, Copeland made a remarkable comeback, and with the help of a superplex into the ring, he gained the upper hand. The decisive moment came when Copeland used the TNT title, seemingly handed to him by Christian Cage, to take down Luchasaurus and secured the victory with a spear.

We also saw two new champions crowned on ‘Title Tuesday,’ with a new AEW Women’s Champion in the form of Hikaru Shida. Shida defeated Norwich’s own Saraya (formerly WWE’s Paige), with outside shenanigans from Saraya’s Outcast stable-mate Ruby Soho prevented from interfering in the bout by the one and online ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm - who of course got her close-up during the show.

With Jon Moxley unable to compete against Rey Fenix in the AEW International Championship match, it was former champion Orange Cassidy who was elected to replace Moxley and made the most of his opportunity - winning the title he held for so long and becoming a two-time champion in the process. But some fans think that the lack of a joyous response from Cassidy might be a clue as to what happens next with the character…

MJF sought advice and guidance from his friend Adam Cole regarding his ongoing feuds with Jay White, Samoa Joe, and Juice Robinson. Meanwhile, MJF was offered an opportunity to retrieve his missing Triple B championship belt by ‘Switchblade” Jay White, but only if MJF could assemble a team of three people who could stand him (MJF), and if that team could defeat White’s Bullet Club Gold group in an eight-man tag team match, MJF would earn the title shot he desired. Juice Robinson also took the opportunity to announce his inclusion in the upcoming Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, a chance for a future championship match.

And Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland engaged in a thrilling contest to determine the number one contender for the TNT Championship. They showcased their wrestling prowess in a highly competitive match, and Bryan Danielson emerged victorious, earning the title shot.

AEW Dynamite Results for October 10 2023

Eddie Kingston def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall to retain the ROH World & NJPW Strong Openweight titles.

Bryan Danielson def. Swerve Strickland via pinfall, earning a shot at TNT champion Christian Cage.

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Chris Jericho via pinfall.

Orange Cassidy def. Rey Fenix via pinfall, becoming the new AEW International champion.

Hikaru Shida def. Saraya via pinfall, becoming the new AEW Women’s World champion.

Wardlow def. Matt Sydal via referee stoppage.

Jay White def. Hangman Page via pinfall.

Adam Copeland def. Luchasaurus via pinfall.

Where can I watch AEW in the United Kingdom?

