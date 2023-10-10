Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friendships are close to boiling point on the most recent episode of WWE Raw, as the trust, or lack of, towards Jey Uso continues. In the main event on Monday night, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso retained their newly won Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles by defeating Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in their first title defence. The match was intense, with constant counters, reversals, and pinfall breakups. Rhodes and Uso secured the win with a Cody Cutter/1-D combination, but have cracks already appeared ahead of Survivor Series in the fragile alliance between Jey Uso and members of the RAW roster?

Becky Lynch successfully retained the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox, applying the Dis-arm-her to force Nox to submit. The match was hard-fought, with Nox targeting Lynch's stitched-up arm.

"Big" Bronson Reed earned an Intercontinental Title opportunity by winning a Triple Threat Match against Chad Gable and Ricochet. Shinsuke Nakamura had attacked Ricochet before the match began, putting him at a disadvantage.

Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley interfered in the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax Match, causing chaos and resulting in no winner and in a “Viking Rules Match”, Ivar defeated Kofi Kingston after a brutal encounter that involved the use of Viking shields, tables, and more. Xavier Woods tried to intervene but got squished by an Ivar splash, leading to Ivar's victory with a picture-perfect moonsault.

WWE RAW results - October 9 2023