AEW Dynamite results for October 4 2023: Adam Copeland explains his arrival to All Elite Wrestling
Is Adam Copeland already eying up the AEW World Championship, and how did his daughter influence his move from the WWE to AEW?
The first AEW Dynamite of the Adam Copeland era took place overnight, with “The Rated R Superstar” giving fans a little bit more insight into why he joined the company after nearly three decades as a WWE sports entertainer - and offered some choice words for his former tag team partner, current TNT Champion, Christian Cage.
Copeland revealed there are some fresh matches that led him to join the company, namechecking Miro, Kenny Omega and Samoa Joe, followed by admitting that the AEW World Championship, currently held by “our scumbag” Maxwell Jacob Friedman, would look great around his waist.
But what sealed the deal was when he asked his daughter, Lyric, what her dad should do her response was “You should go and have fun with Uncle Jay,” referring to Jay Reso - the real name of Christian Cage.
That prompted Cage to come out, with Copeland explaining that at some stage when he is of no use to them anymore, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne will drop him, and explained that he couldn’t stand by and watch Cage attack Sting, a wrestler that the TNT Champion once used to get his hair cut to resemble. So Copeland is in AEW because it's time for the first time since 2011, the 'first time properly in over 20 years' for himself and Christian to team together again and end their careers together as a team.
Cage took the microphone, hugged his friend, and then immediately responded - “go f**k yourself,” before leaving the ring and reminding Copeland what he will be facing next Tuesday on Dynamite: Luchasaurus.
The Don Callis Family also have a new member in the form of “Powerhouse” Hobbs, after jumping Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho after their tag team match against Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takashita. Rey Fenix also successfully defended his AEW International Title against Nick Jackson, leading to a rematch next week between Jon Moxley and himself.
And Toni Storm is “timeless,” as the former AEW Women’s Champion is still going off the deep end (and as a wrestling fan, I love the new gimmick), as the conclusion of her mini-series “Toni Storm: Portrait of a Star.” She beat Skye Blue but we still ask the question - whatever happened to Baby Jane, Toni?
AEW Dynamite Results for October 4 2023
- AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix © beat Nick Jackson
- Wardlow beat Griff Garrison
- The Acclaimed beat The Butcher and The Blade and Kip Sabian
- Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho beat Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takashita
- “Timeless” Toni Storm beat Skye Blue