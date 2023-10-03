Will John Cena be victorious alongside the white-hot LA Knight as they face off against The Bloodline at this weekend’s WWE Fastlane PLE?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Cena makes his return to a WWE Premium Live Event this week, as WWE Fastlane 2023 takes place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will be the first Fastlane held since 2021.

Cena makes his in-ring return facing off against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso (with Paul Heyman naturally coming down to ringside with them,) and at one stage was meant to be tagging up against them with A.J Styles until the events of last week’s Smackdown put that to rest. But one of 2023’s breakout stars came to the aid of Cena, signing to contract to tag up with him at the show - LA Knight (yeah!).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The psychological war also continues between World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, as the former New Japan wrestler looks to not only take the title away from its inaugural champion but to leave Rollins unable to leave the arena on his own accord. Nakamura once again showed the lengths he was willing to go to, after a sneak attack on the champ on the October 2 episode of WWE RAW.

Another intriguing match on the card is the bout for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship between current champions The Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) and the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. There is a lot of trust to be earned by Jey since joining RAW, after an era of causing problems as a member of The Bloodline alongside current WWE Champion Roman Reigns, which is understandable from a storyline aspect.

Cody Rhodes believes that, alongside Sami Zayn, Jey is owed another chance to redeem himself after breaking free from the manipulative clutches of his cousin Reigns, but a couple of superstars aren’t too happy to welcome him back to their locker room. Add to this that the pair are going to Smackdown this week, where Jey’s brother Jimmy is currently still heeling it up as a member of the Bloodline, could we see a brotherly altercation during the match?

Or is Drew McIntyre, who on RAW made it known he was fed up trying to do the right thing, get involved somehow as a modicum of payback for the years of attacks he had to contend with from The Bloodline - including Jey Uso himself during his darkest, gaslit moments?

WWE Fastlane 2023 - current match card

Advertisement

Advertisement

As with all wrestling shows, the card is subject to change, and we still have one more WWE show, Smackdown, which may see additional matches added to the Premium Live Event.

John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

How can I watch WWE Fastlane 2023?

WWE Fastlane 2023 is available on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network for the rest of the world on Sunday October 8 2023 at 1am BST.