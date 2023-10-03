Johnny Gargano returns to RAW and Cody Rhodes announces a Smackdown appearance on last night’s WWE RAW.

Johnny Wrestling has returned to RAW! Last night’s event saw a main event between current Intercontinental Champion Gunther defending his championship against Gargano’s friend and former DIY tag team partner Tomasso Ciampa. In the hard-hitting encounter, Gunther's relentless power saw him deliver two devastating Powerbombs, ultimately causing Ciampa to pass out in a sleeper hold. After the match, Gunther’s stable (team) Imperium, in a 3-on-1 attack, targeted the defeated Ciampa. However, Johnny Gargano made a sudden appearance on Raw, coming to Ciampa's aid to fend off Imperium.

Ripley also threatened Dominik Mysterio ahead of his WWE North American Championship challenge on NXT this week - either come home with the gold or don’t come home at all.

Drew McIntyre made a significant statement by defeating The Miz. In a rather underhanded manner, McIntyre intentionally slammed The Miz's face into an exposed turnbuckle before sealing the deal with his Future Shock DDT. Post-match, McIntyre acknowledged a change in himself and took a jab at Cody Rhodes' forgiveness of Jey Uso.

Shinsuke Nakamura executed a brutal sneak attack on Seth "Freakin" Rollins, providing a glimpse of what to expect in their Last Man Standing Match at WWE Fastlane and continuing the mind games between the former NJPW wrestlers and the World Heavyweight Champion.

And Cody Rhodes had a message for Judgment Day, declaring that he and Jey Uso were heading to SmackDown in anticipation of WWE Fastlane. It would mark the first time Jey Uso returns to the blue brand after splitting from The Bloodline earlier this year.

WWE Raw results for October 2 2023