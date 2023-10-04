‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio regains the WWE North American Championship with plenty of help from his Judgement Day teammates

The Judgement Day are back on top after last night’s episode of WWE NXT, as ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio reclaimed the NXT North American Championship from Trick Williams not three days after the Carmelo Hayes associate beat Mysterio for the belt. But in true Judgement Day fashion, Dominik was assisted by the other members of the faction - essentially leading to the bout becoming a five-on-one encounter. Finn Bálor's strategic use of the tag team title allowed Mysterio to execute a Frog Splash and regain ‘his’ championship.

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament kicked off with a riveting encounter between Kelani Jordan and Izzi Dame. Both Superstars showcased their skills, leaving fans in awe. In a stunning finish, Jordan sealed her ticket to the second round with a remarkable Split Legged Moonsault.

In a Triple Threat Match, Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious, securing her position as the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Title. Her impressive performance caught the eye of NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who praised the fiery determination displayed by all competitors. In a surprising turn of events, Kiana James intervened, incapacitating Roxanne Perez and allowing Valkyria to claim victory with a resounding splash on Indi Hartwell.

Gigi Dolin clashed with Blair Davenport in a fiery one-on-one contest. The match ignited with Dolin's ambush on Davenport before the bell rang, electrifying the NXT Universe. Davenport's overzealous use of a steel chair backfired as Dolin executed a swift roll-up to secure the win, leaving the disgruntled Brit in disbelief.

Thea Hail exhibited her newfound prowess in a tag team match against Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. Vice's MMA background provided moments of uncertainty, but Hail's determination prevailed. A Kimura Lock by Hail secured the victory, marking a successful partnership with Jacy Jayne.

And the formidable duo of Butch and Tyler Bate, also known as The Big Strong Boi and The Brawling Brute (and together, formerly known as British Strong Style), sought retribution against Gallus. British Strongstyle's tandem offence proved too much for Gallus as they secured a hard-fought victory. However, the celebration was cut short as Gallus launched a vicious attack post-match. The brutality prompted Butch's teammate, Ridge Holland, to make a triumphant return and rescue his comrades.

WWE NXT results for October 3 2023