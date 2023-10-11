The Undertaker sends a message to upstart Bron Breakker and Cody Rhodes announces the return of two tournaments on last night’s stacked WWE NXT

It was an utterly stacked NXT show last night, with the WWE’d third brand taking on AEW Dynamite after the AEW show was moved to Tuesday night after being pre-empted from it’s Wednesday night time slot by TBC due to the Major League Baseball playoffs. It’s been a few years since the last time AEW and WWE faced off in a similar timeslot, giving raise to the concept of the “Wednesday Night Wars.”

The night's main event was an explosive clash between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. Hayes had John Cena in his corner, making this battle one of the biggest in NXT history. Bron Breakker, under the tutelage of Paul Heyman, seemed poised for victory. However, it was a surprise appearance that had the crowd buzzing. After an intense bout, Bron Breakker found himself distracted by the sudden appearance of Solo Sikoa. The referee's attention diverted, allowing Carmelo Hayes to capitalize and hit the devastating "Nothing But Net" finisher for the win. But that wasn't the end of the story.

A furious Breakker launched an assault on Hayes post-match, refusing to accept defeat. Just when it seemed the situation couldn't get any more intense, the arena plunged into darkness. The unmistakable gongs of The Undertaker's entrance theme echoed, and the legendary phenom himself emerged. In a thunderous moment, The Undertaker delivered a bone-chilling chokeslam to Bron Breakker, sending shockwaves through the NXT Universe.

Jade Cargill also made her WWE NXT debut, as she was spotted in another backstage segment meeting up with NXT General Manager Shawn Michaels. Is Jade coming to the NXT brand, and could we see her challenge Becky Lynch after “The Man” retained the NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox on the last episode of WWE Raw.

NXT was already on fire as Cody Rhodes took to the stage to address the crowd. The American Nightmare had some major announcements to make, promising exciting developments for the brand. While the specifics weren't revealed, fans were left eagerly anticipating what changes Cody Rhodes would bring to NXT.

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament showcased the incredible athleticism and talents of its participants. One standout from the evening was Lola Vice, who impressed with her victory over the uber-athletic Dani Palmer. Vice's MMA background and expert striking ultimately secured her the win, advancing her further in the tournament.

NXT delivered on all fronts with several other highly entertaining matchups, including Asuka, one of the most iconic NXT Superstars of all time, who returned to the brand in a one-on-one contest against Roxanne Perez. The match was hard-fought, but Asuka sealed her victory with a devastating spinning kick. The Brawling Brutes, along with Tyler Bate, engaged in a wild Pub Rules Match against Gallus. In a chaotic bout that included bowling balls, kegs, and darts, Butch, Holland, and Bate came out on top, showcasing creativity and teamwork.

In the NXT Championship Match, Ilja Dragunov retained his title against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. With LA Knight serving as the special guest referee, Dragunov overcame interference attempts by Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Ripley. The Mad Dragon's Torpedo Moscow secured the victory, proving he's still the champion.

WWE NXT Results for October 10 2023