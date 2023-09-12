Watch more videos on Shots!

The World Between Worlds is set to play a significant role in the highly anticipated fifth episode of Disney Plus' Ahsoka.

Showrunner - and sole writer on the series - Dave Filoni will be directing the (currently untitled) episode. It is set to air in a limited number of cinemas in the U.S., UK and around the globe.

Fans anticipation and excitement is extremely high following the conclusion of last week's Fallen Jedi - which SPOILER ALERT saw the return of Hayden Christensen as a digitally de-aged Anakin Skywalker. He is also expected to heavily feature in the fifth episode - due for release on Tuesday, 12 September in America and Wedneday, 13 September in the UK.

In the final scene of the previous episode of the Star Wars spin-off series, Ahsoka found herself in World Between Worlds after being knocked off a cliff on Seatos by Baylan Skoll during a duel. But what exactly is it?

Here's all you need to know:

What is the World Between Worlds?

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, lit by a campfire (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

For many fans they may not yet be familiar with the concept of the World Between Worlds. It was introduced in the final season of the animated series Star Wars: Rebels - specifically in the episode entitled A World Between Worlds (4x13).

Protagonist Ezra Bridger entered the plane via a Jedi Temple on the planet of Lothal - it was the first time the concept was introduced in Star Wars canon. During the episode, he also pulled Ahsoka into the World Between Worlds before they both returned to the normal realm.

It is described as a mythical plane within the Force which exists between time and space. It contains doors and pathways linking all moments in time together.

Dave Filoni has spoken about the World Between Worlds previously, saying: “I don’t know how real it actually is. I don’t want to define that for people anyway. But it’s not this place of gateways and doorways that you just go in and out of.”

He continued: "It’s more like what the wolf tells Ezra – it’s more about knowledge. Knowledge that you can use for your benefit of good, or knowledge that will lead to destruction. That’s what it’s about.”

Crucially though, Filoni has previously stated that it is not the galaxy's answer to time travel. Meaning that Anakin Skywalker will not be stepping back through a portal to join Ahsoka in the present day of the series.

Fans have speculated that the World Between Worlds could be linked to the Force Ghosts - which allow dead Force users to appear again in the form of blue ghostly projections. But this has not yet been confirmed.

Where has the World Between Worlds appeared before?