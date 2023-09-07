Ahsoka episode 5 cinema: Disney+ to air new Star Wars series on big screen - full list of UK and US locations
The last moments of Ahsoka's recent episode left fans speechless - now they can watch the follow-up in select US and UK cinemas
Star Wars fans are still recovering from the huge twist ending of episode four of the franchise's new hit Disney+ series Ahsoka - but they'll be in further hysterics when they learn they can watch the follow-up on the big screen.
Yes, you read that right - and no, you are not being Jedi mind tricked. The next episode of the series has been confirmed to air in select cinemas and venues across the US and UK in a first-ever for Disney's streaming service.
The writing has been on the wall that episode five of Ahsoka would be the show's biggest and most important yet. Especially ever since it was confirmed that the much-loved Dave Filoni would be returning to the director's chair.
Now after the groundbreaking return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker (and possibly Darth Vader), theories have been running wild about what comes next. Not only could we finally see a live action Grand Admiral Thrawn for the first time, as well as our crew finally reuniting with Ezra, but there will be a new and mysterious galaxy to explore.
While for Star Wars fans in the UK, you may just have to wait a little bit longer to reserve your places. A venue is yet to be confirmed, all that is known is that it will take place in London on Tuesday, September 12 from 10pm until midnight.
In a post on social media, Empire Magazine said those who are lucky enough to attend the screening will be 'the first in the world' to experience the episode.
So which cinemas and venues will Star Wars fans be able to watch the new episode of Ahsoka in and how can you get tickets? Here is everything you need to know.
How to get tickets to watch Ahsoka episode 5 in US and UK cinemas and venues
Due to soaring demand to watch the new episode of Ahsoka on the big screen in the US, you must first register your interest and join what is a growing waiting list. Visit the Gofobo website for further details.
For the UK venue in central London, a registration window for tickets first opened on Eventbrite. It has since closed and has seemingly sold out.
List of cinemas and venues showing Ahsoka episode 5
- Boston, MA (US): AMC Assembly Row 12 - 12/09/2023 at 8pm
- Chicago, IL (US): AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18 - 12/09/2023 at 7pm
- Dallas, TX (US): AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX - 12/09/2023 at 7pm
- Los Angeles, CA (US): AMC The Grove 14 - 12/09/2023 at 5pm
- New York, NY (US): AMC Empire 25 IMAX - 12/09/2023 at 8pm
- Orlando, FL (US): AMC Disney Springs 24 - 12/09/2023 at 8pm
- Philadelphia, PA (US): AMC Neshaminy - 12/09/2023 at 9pm
- San Francisco, CA (US): AMC Bay Street 16 - 12/09/2023 at 5pm
- Seattle, WA (US): AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 - 12/09/2023 5pm
- Washington, DC (US): AMC Tysons Corner 16 - 12/09/2023 at 8pm
- London, England (UK): TBC - 12/09/2023 at 10pm