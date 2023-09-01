The best new releases on TV and streaming services this weekend and next week

New Sky Arts documentary series Classic Movies: The Stories Of, premiered on Thursday 31 August at 8pm with an episode deconstructing 1949 Orson Welles film The Third Man. The episode will be repeated on Sky Arts at 9.15pm on Sunday 3 September.

Later episodes in the film history series include closer looks at The Lady Killers, The Graduate, Ran, Brighton Rock, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Each episode will air at 8pm on Thursdays with repeats on Sundays at 9.15pm. To find out more about the series, listen to episode 41 of Screen Babble.

Also worth a watch this weekend is The Wheel of Time season two - the first three episodes are now on Amazon Prime. The epic fantasy series based on the novels by Robert Jordan, follows the adventures of five young travellers in a magical world. There are eight episodes in season two and episodes four to eight will be released weekly on Fridays.

The third season of HBO’s historical crime drama Warrior is coming to Sky this weekend. The show is set during the Tong Wars in San Francisco during the 1800s and a martial arts prodigy who works for the most powerful gang in Chinatown. There are 10 episodes in the third series and they will air weekly on Sky Max on Fridays at 10pm.

British comedy series Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing returns for season six this weekend. The series follows comedians and good friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse as they travel the UK, hitting many of the country’s best fishing hotspots on the way. Season six will see the pair visit the UK’s oldest pub and camp on the bank of a carp lake. The six-part series will premiere on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 3 September, with episodes airing at the same time weekly and available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

On Monday, hard hitting documentary Ukraine: Holocaust Ground Zero premieres. The one off special explores the Nazi massacres of Ukrainian Jews during the Second World War, and features contributions from Holocaust survivors. The documentary airs on Channel 4 at 10pm and will be available to watch on Channel 4 online shortly after it is first broadcast.

