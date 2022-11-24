The final episode of Aldi’s Next Big Thing airs on Channel 4 - businesses in the Treats category will compete for a spot on Aldi’s supermarket shelves.

More brands will aim to impress judges on the final of Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Channel 4 and secure a spot for their product on shelves in the supermarket’s 800 stores across the country. The series sees small food and drink pitch their products, but only one will win a supply contract with Aldi.

The series began airing in October and has seen products including chocolate flavoured pasta, camel’s milk, and insect snacks brought before the panel of judges and Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying, Julie Ashfield.

The series is a part of the supermarket’s commitment to support British suppliers, and will showcase an array of new and exciting products. The entrepreneurs will compete in groups of six over six weeks and be whittled down over the course of the show which is filmed at Aldi’s UK HQ in Atherstone, Warwickshire.

Presenter Anita Rani with Chris Bavin and Aldi managing director of buying Julie Ashfield during filming at Aldi's HQ

Who are the judges on Aldi’s Next Big Thing?

As well as Julie Ashfield, the business owners will also have to impress Anita Rani, a TV presenter best known for Countryfile, The One Show, and Four Rooms, and Chris Bavin who has fronted Britain’s Best Home Cook, Eat Well for Less?, Food: Truth or Scare, and Tomorrow’s Food.

Who is in the final episode of Aldi’s Next Big Thing?

The final episode of Aldi’s Next Big Thing features products in the Treat category, including:

The Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery, from Malton, are hoping to impress the board with - you guessed it - a Yorkshire pudding infrared beer. The 3.6% ale is made from real Yorkshire puddings made in Doncaster. The beer was first made in 2019 and the first two brews sold out within hours.

Julie Ashfield, Anita Ravi, and Chris Bavin on Aldi’s Next Big Thing

Maria Antoniou, a business owner from Chelmsford will pitch her product - Bar of Crisps - a chocolate bar stuffed with crisps. The milk chocolate bars come in different flavours, including ready salted, salt and vinegar, and cheese and onion. Combining sweet and savoury, Bar of Crisps has carved out a niche in the market.

Husband and wife team Adam and Beck Brown, from Cheshire, will also feature on the final episode. The pair are farmers at Bidlea Dairy in Twemlow and began making ice cream during lockdown. They will be pitching their ice creams, which come in 24 flavours, in the hopes of winning a spot on Aldi’s shelves.

When is the final of Aldi’s Next Big Thing on TV?

The final episode of the series will air on Channel 4 Thursday 24 November at 8pm. It will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after it is first broadcast. The previous five episodes in the series are available to watch on All 4 now.

Will there be a season 2 of Aldi’s Next Big Thing?

