All Creatures Great and Small is returning to PBS soon 😍

PBS has confirmed the date for All Creatures Great and Small’s return.

Season five aired in the UK earlier - but will soon arrive on Masterpiece.

When will American audiences get to see the Holiday Special?

Masterpiece on PBS has confirmed the date when All Creatures Great and Small will return. Audiences in the US and Territories can stream the previous episodes for free right now.

The fifth season aired across the pond in the autumn, but American audiences have had to be a little more patient. But the wait is almost over - and there is a chance to catch up on season four over the holiday period.

Find out when you can return to Skeldale House and catch up with James Herriot on PBS. All you need to know:

When is the All Creatures Great and Small Holiday special on PBS?

As has become annual tradition, the beloved British vet show will have another Christmas special for 2024 - at least in the UK. Across the pond on Channel 5, the episode arrives on December 23 and follows the conclusion of season five.

But for US watchers of the beloved show, the wait will be a little bit longer. Masterpiece on PBS will start airing the fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small in January 2025 - and the holiday special will be the seventh episode of the series.

However the 2023 festive episode will be repeated on Masterpiece on PBS over the holidays. You can catch it on January 5 and 9/8c.

Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Christopher (Rotherham actor Owen Phillips) with a fox in the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024. Picture: Helen Williams/Channel 5/Playground

PBS confirms season five air date

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 premieres Sunday, Jan, 12, 2025, 9/8c only on Masterpiece on PBS. Like previous series, it will feature a total of seven episodes including a holiday special.

New episodes will be available to stream starting at 9/8c the night of each national broadcast for 14 days. A re-run of the fourth season, in case you missed it previously, will air on Masterpiece over Christmas.

The schedule is as follows:

Dec. 15, 2024, 9/8c: Episode 1

Dec. 15, 2024, 10/9c: Episode 2

Dec. 22, 2024, 9/8c: Episode 3

Dec. 22, 2024, 10/9c: Episode 4

Dec. 29, 2024, 9/8c: Episode 5

Dec. 29, 2024, 10/9c: Episode 6

Jan. 5, 2025, 9/8c: Episode 7

You can also stream all episodes from season 1 to 4 until December 23 on PBS for free, it has been announced.

What to expect from the holiday special?

Fearing for the safety of someone close, Skeldale House housekeeper Mrs Hall projects her concerns onto an abandoned fox cub, whose health is in jeopardy. Preparations are also in full swing for young Jimmy’s first birthday but everyone is rocked by news that Edward’s ship, HMS Repulse, has been sunk.

