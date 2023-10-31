Netflix Second World War drama series All the Light We Cannot See was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight

Netflix historical drama limited series All the Light We Cannot See follows a French father and daughter on the run from German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond in their keeping.

Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, are relentlessly pursued by a vicious Gestapo officer who wants the valuable gem for himself. The pair seek refuge in the port city of St. Malo, and are taken in by an uncle who works for the French resistance transmitting clandestine radio broadcasts.

Just as they think they’ve found relative safety amidst a terrible war, Marie-Laure meets Werner, a German who works for the Nazis by tracking down illegal broadcasts and those responsible for them.

Werner and Marie-Laure develop a secret connection over the course of the war, and prove that even in Europe’s darkest hour, ordinary people can find light and change history.

Netflix WW2 drama All the Light We Cannot See is based on the book of the same name by Anthony Doerr

Who is in the cast of All the Light We Cannot See?

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Louis Hofmann as Werner

Lars Eidinger as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel

Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc

Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc

Jakob Diehl as Captain Mueller

James Dryden as Monsieur Caron

Corin Silva as Frank Volkheimer

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec

Luna Wedler as Jutta

Is there a trailer for All the Light We Cannot See?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Is All the Light We Cannot See based on a book?

Yes, the series is based on the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by American author Anthony Doerr. He has written two other novels - About Grace, which follows an hydrologist who foresees his daughters death and travels thousands of miles in an attempt to change her fate, and Cloud Cuckoo Land, a spirally story of connected characters from fifteenth-century Constantinople, present-day Idaho, and the crew of a 22nd century spaceship.

Doerr’s novel was adapted into the Netflix series by Peaky Blinders and SAS: Rogue Heroes creator Steven Knight.

