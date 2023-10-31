All the Light We Cannot See: Netflix release date, is WW2 series based on a book - cast, and trailer
Netflix Second World War drama series All the Light We Cannot See was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight
Netflix historical drama limited series All the Light We Cannot See follows a French father and daughter on the run from German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond in their keeping.
Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, are relentlessly pursued by a vicious Gestapo officer who wants the valuable gem for himself. The pair seek refuge in the port city of St. Malo, and are taken in by an uncle who works for the French resistance transmitting clandestine radio broadcasts.
Just as they think they’ve found relative safety amidst a terrible war, Marie-Laure meets Werner, a German who works for the Nazis by tracking down illegal broadcasts and those responsible for them.
Werner and Marie-Laure develop a secret connection over the course of the war, and prove that even in Europe’s darkest hour, ordinary people can find light and change history.
Who is in the cast of All the Light We Cannot See?
- Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure
- Louis Hofmann as Werner
- Lars Eidinger as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel
- Hugh Laurie as Etienne LeBlanc
- Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc
- Jakob Diehl as Captain Mueller
- James Dryden as Monsieur Caron
- Corin Silva as Frank Volkheimer
- Marion Bailey as Madame Manec
- Luna Wedler as Jutta
Is there a trailer for All the Light We Cannot See?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Is All the Light We Cannot See based on a book?
Yes, the series is based on the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by American author Anthony Doerr. He has written two other novels - About Grace, which follows an hydrologist who foresees his daughters death and travels thousands of miles in an attempt to change her fate, and Cloud Cuckoo Land, a spirally story of connected characters from fifteenth-century Constantinople, present-day Idaho, and the crew of a 22nd century spaceship.
Doerr’s novel was adapted into the Netflix series by Peaky Blinders and SAS: Rogue Heroes creator Steven Knight.
When is the release date of All the Light We Cannot See?
The four part series will be released in one go on Netflix on Thursday 2 November.