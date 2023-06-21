For the curious.
And Just Like That… season 2: UK release date of Sex and the City sequel, trailer, and cast with Kim Cattrall

Sex and the city spin-off sequel series And Just Like That returns to Sky for a second season

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago

HBO series And Just Like That… season two sees many of the original Sex and the City cast return. The comedy drama series follows the girlfriends as they adapt to life in the their 50s. The first season landed in 2021, more than a decade after the release of the last Sex and the City film. Still set in New York City, the friends continue to deal with a range of personal problems.

This is everything you need to know about season two of And Just Like That… including who stars in the show and how to watch it in the UK:

Who is in the cast of And Just Like That season 2?

Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw, the ‘main character’ in the show - a columnist who continues to work on her career and personal relationships in the wake of Mr Big’s death. 

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That... (Sky)Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That... (Sky)
Kim Cattrall did not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the first season and was written out of the series with her character understood to be living in London. However, Cattrall is expected to return for a cameo role in season two. Other cast members include:

  • Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs
  • Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt
  • Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt
  • Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz
  • David Eigenberg as Steve Brady
  • Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino
  • Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel
  • Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley
  • Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace
  • Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley
  • Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt
  • Alexa Swinton as Rose Goldenblatt
  • Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes
  • John Corbett as Aidan Shaw
  • Candice Bergen as Enid Frick
And Just Like That... cast (Sky)And Just Like That... cast (Sky)
Where can I watch And Just Like That… season 2 in the UK?

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Thursday 22nd June 2023 and on HBO Max in the US. The first season of And Just Like That can be found are available to watch on the same platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

Is Chris Noth in And Just Like That… season 2?

Chris Noth, who played Mr Big in the Sex and the City franchise, will not return in the second season of the show - in December 2021 the actor faced four separate allegations of sexual assault, and one of sexual inappropriate behaviour by different women - claims which he denies.

The allegations came whilst the first season of And Just Like That… was airing - although his character was always set to have been killed off in the season one premiere. 

Following the allegations his appearance in the series finale (presumably in a flashback or apparition) was cancelled. The actor was dropped by his agency in the wake of the allegations but is due to return to the screen in the upcoming romcom Someday Sometime.

When is the release date of And Just Like That season 2?

There are 11 episodes in the second season of And Just Like That… The first two episodes will air in the UK at 8am and 9am on Sky Comedy on Thursday 22 June, and will be repeated that evening at 9pm and 10pm. Later episodes will be released once weekly on Thursdays at 8am with repeats at 9pm.

Is there a trailer for And Just Like That season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

