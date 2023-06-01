The Sex and the City star is expected to make an appearance during the second season of comedy drama spin-off And Just Like That

Sex and the City fans eagerly awaiting Kate Cattrall's much-anticipated return will not need to wait much longer, as the actor has been earmarked to make a special appearance in the second season of spin-off And Just Like That.

The 66-year-old starred as fan-favourite character Samantha Jones in the 90s comedy drama that centred on the lives of four single women living it up in New York. Cattrall played the iconic role from 1998 to 2004, before returning for two films released in 2008 and 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, after 13 years, she is expected to appear in a brief cameo appearance in And Just Like That, according to Variety.

However, fans may not want to get too excited. The Variety story claims that Cattrall will only feature in a phone call with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw after recording her lines on 22 March.

The outlet also reports that Cattrall recorded her dialogue without seeing or interacting with other stars of the series, which includes Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davies, as well as series showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Kate Cattrall is expected to reprise the role of Samantha Jones during the second season of comedy drama spin-off And Just Like That - Credit: Getty

Is there a feud between the Sex and the City stars?

There have long been reports of a heated feud between the stars, with Cattrall previously claiming four lead actors were "never friends".

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Samantha Jones never appeared during the first season of And Just Like That, she was often alluded to on screen where she communicated with Carrie via text message. The finale had teased a potential reconciliation between the characters.

In 2016, Cattrall spoke out to say that she was done with the character and would never take on the role again amid talks of a third Sex and the City movie. She has also been embroiled in a highly publicised conflict with Sarah Jessica Parker after appearing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2017 where she claimed Parker "could have been nicer".

Reacting to the comments, Parker told The Hollywood Reporter's Award Chatter podcast: "I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way."

How to watch And Just Like That season two

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want to catch Kim Cattrall's return as Samantha Jones, the second season will debut from 22 June. In the UK the show is available on Sky TV and NOW TV where you can stream past episodes, as well as watch the new season as and when it goes live.

If for whatever reason you are not a Sky subscriber, visit the Sky website for further information and to sign up. While if you wish to become a member of NOW TV, visit the NOW TV website and purchase an Entertainment Pass from £6.99 per month.