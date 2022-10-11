The popular Sex and the City reboot will return for a second season

The 57-year-old actress shared an image on Instagram with her 8.5 million followers. She wore a silky Fuschia pink dress with matching shoes, belt, and bag whilst filming scenes for the show.

This comes after the New Yorker was pictured wearing a boiler suit and controversial pigeon clutch bag alongside co-star Kirsten Dunst.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Getty Images)

Season one of And Just Like that has mixed reviews from fans but was still a hit for the HBO series.

Advertisement

Sex and the City was huge in the 90s following the dating ups and downs of four friends Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbs, and Samantha Jones. There were six seasons of Sex and the City and two movies.

Samantha was played by Kim Catterall and after a public falling out with Sarah Jessica Parker she did not return for the reboot.

Over the years the pair have fallen out over pay, when SJP became a producer of the original series she was paid more than cast members.

And Just Like That cast (Getty Images)

The two allegedly never got on whilst filming, in a report by the Telegraph Kim said: "Are we the best of friends? No. We’re professional actresses. We have our own separate lives".

Advertisement

The new series has introduced a more diverse cast compared to that of the original series. There are new characters like non-binary podcaster Che Diaz, Teacher Dr Nya Wallace, and Charlotte’s new pal Lisa Todd Wexley.

Carrie’s BFF Stanford Blatch actor Willie Garson sadly lost his battle to pancreatic cancer in September 2021 whilst filming season one of the reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that actor John Corbett will be back for season two. John played Aiden, one of Carrie’s love interests in the series and films.

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight about John’s return Sarah said: "Could be, could be, well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Advertisement