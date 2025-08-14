As Sex And The City spin-off series And Just Like That airs its season three finale, we take a look at what the future hold for the show.

And Just Like That hit screens in December 2021, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all reprising their roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. The show acted as a legacy sequel spin-off of the legendary 90s/early 00s comedy-drama Sex And The City.

Despite high excitement amongst fans ahead of its premiere four years ago, And Just Like That had failed to find its footing with both casual viewers and diehard SATC fans for the most part, with viewers left disappointed by certain plot-points and a distinct lack of charm that fueled the original series.

Here’s what the future holds for the series.

And Just Like That will be ending after its third season | HBO/Sky

Will there be a fourth season of And Just Like That?

Series creator Michael Patrick King has confirmed that the HBO Max show will not be returning after its third season. In a post on Instagram, the showrunner said: “And just like that…the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That…season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

He added: “SJP [Sarah Jessica Parker] and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

And Just Like That ran for three season and followed Carrie Bradshaw, now in her 50s, as she navigates life and love once again in New York City as a new widow, following the shocking death of husband John (AKA Mr Big). Old flames returned including ex-boyfriend Aidan Shaw, and new friends were made in the shape of film producer Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) and real estate mogul Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury).

Parker also lamented her role as the iconic Carrie, saying in a post on Instagram: “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion.”

She added: “Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, there will never be better friends, and what great fortune for Carrie to come to know and love Seema and LTW [Lisa Todd Wexley], most divine new connections.”