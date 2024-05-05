The Met Gala 2024 is nearly upon us, which is the perfect time to look back at the Met Gala worst dressed stars of all time. Two of the stars who are top of my list are Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

First up is Kim Kardashian… It is almost impossible to forget Kim Kardashian’s look at the Met Gala 2021 and I don’t mean because it was memorable in a good way! She decided to opt for an all black Balenciaga look that covered up her entire body. The exact look consisted of a T-shirt dress over a bodysuit, worn with a balaclava and matching gloves.

Although the Skims founder had previously defended her look on Instagram where she wrote: “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” She did tell Vogue at a later date that she initially “fought against” wearing the look. She said: “I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?”

Unfortunately for Kim, she decided not to take her own advice and wore the Balenciaga look to the Met Gala 2021. Big mistake Kim, big mistake…

More often than not, Rihanna always almost gets it right when it comes to her outfits, but that was not the case at the Met Gala 2023. I was most certainly not a fan of the Camellia Valentino Hooded dress that she decided to wear, or rather her stylist encouraged her to wear.

Although I normally adore Valentino, this was unfortunately not the case when it came to Rihanna’s Met Gala dress. She accessorised it with white sunglasses with false eyelashes attached to the lenses

I hope you enjoy taking a look at other stars who I have chosen to feature in my Met Gala Worst Dressed List of all time…

2 . Jared Leto at the Met Gala 2023 Jared Leto dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for the Met Gala 2023. Whilst some may say it suited the occasion as it was honouring the late legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, I think it was just a little TOO much Photo: getty

