One of TV's top quiz boffins has shared the reason why she is "not allowed" to do any other programmes on the small screen.

Anne Hegerty, famously known as The Governess on The Chase, has addressed her future on the ITV gameshow, reiterating her lack of plans for retirement despite now having been on the show for 14 years. Known for displaying her impressive trivia knowledge, Anne revealed she has no intention of retiring yet, despite being part of the show since 2010.

In an interview with the Daily Star, she said: "As long as they'll have me, really. I don't have any plans to retire. It's [the show] the little workhorse that makes everything else possible, and I love doing it. It's the best job I've ever had, so I'm happy to keep going as long as they want me for."

However, she also recounted an incident where a producer reprimanded her for expressing interest in appearing on another quiz program. Years ago, Anne was asked to join BBC's Celebrity Mastermind. Despite her eagerness, ITV executives opposed the idea, effectively banning her from joining, the Daily Star reported.

When asked if there were other TV shows she would like to try, Anne said: "The trouble is I'm not allowed to do any other [shows]. I mean I got tapped up for Celebrity Mastermind a few years ago, but the producer said 'absolutely not, we're not letting you do it'."

The Governess, despite her Celebrity Mastermind dreams not coming true, did take part in ITV's 2018 version of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - where she shared the jungle with football manager Harry Redknapp, who was crowned the winner, and Emily Atack.

Speaking to the Metro, she also spilled the beans on a key part of The Chase, where the chaser offers cash prizes to the contestants.

She said: "I'm probably not supposed to tell you, so I'm telling you, it's actually the producers. The message gets passed down to the floor, and that's how we know what the offer is.